Elite Production for Nike HER Activation

Elite Event Technology (EET) provided a full AV production for the Nike HER Activation, ahead of the most significant Women’s football tournament ever hosted in Australia & New Zealand – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

A number of events were held across Australia and in New Zealand on April 11, as the 2023 Women’s World Cup officially reached the ‘100 days to go’ mark. Nike and Football Australia used the 100 days mark to reveal the 2023 Australian Women’s National Football Team Kit at the Nike HER Activation event, held at the PIX Studios in Alexandria, Sydney.

“It was great to be involved in the production of this event,” comments Darren Russell, MD of EET, “There is a genuine buzz surrounding the tournament, which is set to be one of the biggest sporting events held on Australian and New Zealand shores since the Sydney 2000 Olympics.”

The EET team used some of their VuePix Infiled LED panels to set up 5 screens across the studio’s environment, which featured several different activation spaces.

The screen in the main space was 7m wide and 4m tall, providing a perfect backdrop for various types of content for all presentations throughout the entire afternoon.

Two LED screens in portrait mode (3m high and 1.5m wide) of a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch were set up in the third activation space to support the launch of the new Nike Women’s collection, part of which was a reveal of the Australia 2023 Home Jersey for the tournament. The whole new Nike collection that was introduced at this event is a part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero journey, with the Australian jersey’s made with 100% recycled polyester which is constructed from recycled bottles.

An additional 2 screens (3m wide and 2m tall) were set up in the pre-function space, welcoming guests on arrival, creating great vibes and a perfect digital platform to support the DJ performance.

All 5 LED screens were driven by three NovaStar UHD Junior processors.

“We have also used 20 of our Acme LYRA fixtures on this event, spread across all the activation spaces, creating great lighting effects in two of the three event spaces,” explains Darren. “We used them to create a texture throughout the room using a combination of gobos and animation wheels over the top of the room wash. They were also used for some custom gobo projections.”

It sounds like Australia is well set to welcome the World down for the biggest tournament in Women’s football, starting on 20th of July!