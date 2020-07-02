New Gear

2 Jul 2020

Epson EH-LS500B


Enjoy the ultimate home theatre 4K experience with the new EH-LS500B, a 4,000lm ultra-short-throw laser projector. With the ability to project a 100 inch image only 62cm from the projector lens, this is a unique big-screen TV alternative that is also perfect for homes with limited spaces. The EH-LS500B comes with HDR10/HLG and Dynamic contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1 ensuring a quality 4K experience. Enjoy further choice of entertainment with the inclusion of Android TV built into the projector. The projector also comes with 2 x 10W sound speakers with convenient setup and connectivity features for minimum cabling.

Contact
Epson
www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 6855

