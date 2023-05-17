Humly launches partnership in Australia with MadisonAV

Humly, a Swedish workplace experience company, continues to expand internationally. The Workplace Solution company launches new partnership in Oceania.

“We are happy to be working together with such an experienced and innovative company in Australia. Their technical expertise, combined with the quality of their product range makes them the perfect partner for Humly. We think our Workplace Management suite fit in nicely with Madison AV’s product portfolio”, says Humly Sales Director, Daniel Assarson.

The Humly Workplace Solutions product suite, including the six-time award-winning Humly Room Display launched in 2020, is available and proven to work in any combination based on business needs. The seamless interoperability of all Humly Workplace Solutions also eliminates integration chaos and security concerns. At the same time, custom hardware and a flexible API ensure freedom and interoperability with a customer’s broader technology ecosystem – a perfect fit for MadisonAV’s customers.

Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV, said “We were introduced to Humly at the ISE show in Barcelona. It was obvious that their products would fit perfectly with our initiatives in Workplace Solutions, and the model was in keeping with our own push towards cloud-based technologies. Coupled with the aesthetics of the hardware, the depth of security that has been incorporated, and the infectious enthusiasm of the Humly team, we were in no doubt that the product was going to be at home with us, and we’re excited to get started with Humly in the Australian market.”

Humly Workplace Solutions products (Humly Room Display, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, Humly Floor Plan) are a more comprehensive suite of workplace solutions to book, manage and optimise office spaces for businesses of all sizes. Recently they launched their new ground-breaking hardware product Humly Booking Device.