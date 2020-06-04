Production Powerhouses Join Forces





Creative Productions Australia and MPH Australia, leading providers of production lighting and video services, have announced a merger of the two companies.

Over the past decade, Creative and MPH have delivered some of the most innovative and successful live production solutions Australia has to offer, each becoming synonymous with a fresh brand of full spectrum event services, and cementing their place amongst the country’s live production elite.

The combined entity will now deliver their full range of production equipment and services seamlessly across three states and beyond, with the Melbourne, Sydney, and Gold coast offices addressing the needs of promoters and event producers to deliver cohesive and cost-effective live production solutions throughout the country.

It provides their existing and future clients access to one of the country’s largest and most modern production technology inventories and removes the need to substitute or freight equipment across the eastern states.

“It was a natural progression for both businesses, with expansion already on the cards for both of us. We obviously hold similar inventory and operate within the same space, so it just makes sense from that perspective.

“We’re really looking forward to the growth and opportunities ahead for the company and our staff,” says Matt Hansen, MPH Australia’s founder.

Rebranding under the Creative Productions Australia umbrella, an Australian board will privately hold the company, with all shareholders having been involved with the companies since their inception.

Dave Jackson, Creative Productions’ founder, has been nominated to the position of CEO and Matt Hansen remains as director and head of business development. The leadership teams and all employees of both companies remain in place, meaning little to no change for existing clients.

Dave Jackson says, “We now have a combined powerhouse of highly respected industry professionals and a huge quantity of world-class equipment at our fingertips and can really push the boundaries of what we can offer our clients.”





Dave Jackson

Matt Hansen

