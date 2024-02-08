Renaissance Group is opening a new Logistics Division

Renaissance Group has announced a strategic decision that will shape the future of their business –opening a new Logistics Division and invested over $30m in acquiring a 23,000sqm warehouse space including 1,300sqm of office at Broadmeadows, Melbourne.

Managing Director, Fiona Brown outlines the plan:

“This decision is aligned with our commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the market and ensuring the long-term success of our company. As our business continues to grow and expand, this facility will provide future capacity and synergies that our current dispersed warehousing operations cannot.

Located just 10 minutes from Melbourne Airport and 30 minutes to the CBD, the Broadmeadows site will double our current storage capacity and provide an excellent opportunity to grow our business.

The premises will be owned by the Group removing our current dependencies on third-party landlords. The warehouse will be laid out and renovated by our team, creating a world-class facility to drive the business’s performance and requirements.

Benefits of the new logistics operations to our valued partners include:

Shorter lead times processing incoming container backorders to stores and customers.

Faster picking and dispatch time turnarounds for same-day deliveries when ordered before 2pm.

No downtime for stocktakes with rolling counts facilitated through RF Scanners for efficiency.

Increased space to grow brands and value-add offerings.

Ultimately offering world-class logistics and servicing through over $500,000 invested in technology and state-of-the-art servicing centres.

This significant investment demonstrates the view of the Renaissance Board and Management of the company’s strength and future potential.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to working together to continually enhance our services to the market.”

Key details regarding the warehouse relocations are below:

Sites Involved:

CMI warehouse and service operations and products will be relocated to the new Renaissance Logistics facility in February.

CMI’s offices will also be relocating to Broadmeadows in February.

Australis warehouse operations and products will relocate to the new Renaissance Logistics facility in April.

Australis’ office will continue to run from Riverwood in Sydney with no change.

The Australis Service department will remain in Riverwood as will high-end guitar servicing.

BHSS will stay in their new premises in Botany.

Timeline:

The movement of products from current warehouses to the new logistics facility will be rolled out brand-by-brand in a measured way to minimise downtime and ensure continued consistent service to our Suppliers, Partners and Retailers.

Updates will be provided to keep you informed of any changes that affect you. There are several steps in executing the moves and will ensure daily operations continue as normal throughout the transition.