When Did You Last Risk Assess Your Own Warehouse?

We spend a lot of time in the events industry talking about safety on-site.

Before we even get through the loading dock we can have risk assessments, SWMS, inductions, licences, equipment records and all the other documentation that the venue, organiser or client requires. We quite rightly ask questions about what work is being undertaken, who is doing it, what equipment they are using and how the risks are being managed.

But how often do we apply that same level of scrutiny to what is happening back at our own warehouses, workshops and storage facilities?

A recent Victorian Supreme Court case got me thinking about this. Risham Nominees Pty Ltd, trading as Centenary Bakehouse, has been convicted and fined $3.4 million following the death of a worker who fell approximately four metres while removing insulation panels at its Reservoir bakery. It is the largest fine imposed for a single offence under Victoria’s occupational health and safety laws.

In August 2021, three workers were asked to remove large insulation panels suspended in the roof space as part of ceiling upgrade works. One of those workers, 53-year-old Jassim Al-Shadori, fell and suffered fatal head injuries. The workers hadn’t been given specific safety instructions for the task and had essentially been told to do the job safely and not to work too close to the edge. The Court found that the risk of a fall was readily foreseeable and that there were reasonably practicable ways of reducing that risk.

One of the things I found particularly interesting in this case was that Centenary Bakehouse did have safe work practices for its normal operations. This wasn’t necessarily a business where nobody had thought about safety. The problem arose when workers were asked to undertake work that wasn’t part of those normal operations, and that is where I started thinking about our event warehouses, workshops and storage facilities.

We are an industry with a lot of stuff. Depending on what part of events you work in, the warehouse might contain staging, truss, road cases, barriers, temporary fencing, furniture, signage, electrical equipment, AV, tools, marquees, set pieces and probably quite a few things that nobody can remember buying but apparently can’t be thrown away because somebody is convinced we might need them again. Alongside all of that, we have forklifts, trucks, vans, deliveries, people loading and unloading equipment, batteries being charged and equipment being prepared, tested and repaired before the next job.

We generally recognise those activities as part of running an event business, but there is also a lot of work happening in these spaces that isn’t necessarily part of anybody’s normal job. A warehouse light stops working, the roller door needs repairing, there is a leak in the roof, a security camera needs moving, something needs attaching to a wall, the racking needs changing or something has been stored somewhere awkward and needs retrieving. None of these jobs sounds particularly unusual on its own, but who actually does them in your business?

I suspect quite a few event businesses have someone who becomes the unofficial answer to most of those jobs. They are handy, they have tools, they understand how things work and they can usually find a way of fixing whatever has gone wrong. That is incredibly useful in our industry, but being very good at fixing event equipment doesn’t automatically make somebody the right person to repair part of a building, undertake electrical work, modify racking or get onto a roof.

Working at height is probably one of the easiest examples. If we had a contractor working at height on one of our event sites, we would want to know what they were doing, what access equipment they were using and what controls they had in place. Depending on the work, we might be checking their SWMS, licences or competencies before they started. Back at our own warehouse, though, if somebody needs to get up high for ten minutes to fix something, are we asking those same questions or are we grabbing the ladder because it is only a quick job?

The same applies to electrical work. We can spend plenty of time checking temporary electrical installations at events, asking about testing and tagging and making sure electrical work is being undertaken by the appropriate people. Yet when something isn’t working at our own premises, it can be very tempting to ask the person who “knows about electrics” to have a quick look at it before we call someone out.

Then there is the warehouse itself, because event warehouses have a habit of changing over time. When we first move in, there might be plenty of space, but then we buy more equipment, another rack goes in, followed by another one, cases start being stored higher because we have run out of floor space, and the mezzanine slowly fills with all the things we don’t need very often but don’t want to get rid of. The area that was originally intended for one purpose can gradually become something completely different without anyone actually deciding to make that change.

That is when it is worth looking again at whether the racking is still suitable for what we are storing on it, whether it has been damaged by forklifts, what loads are being placed on it and how people are retrieving equipment. Heavy items might have gradually moved higher because that was where there was space, or people might now be climbing onto cases or racking because something they regularly need is no longer accessible from the ground. Access to exits, fire equipment and electrical switchboards can also slowly disappear as more equipment arrives and available storage space becomes harder to find.

The workshop in the corner can evolve in exactly the same way. What started as a workbench and a few tools can become somewhere equipment is being cut, drilled, repaired, painted, charged, tested and modified. None of those activities is necessarily a problem, but at some point, we need to consider what work is actually happening there now, what equipment people are using, whether guarding and ventilation are appropriate, what substances are being stored and whether the people doing the work have the right skills and information.

Our yards and loading areas deserve the same attention. Trucks arrive, vans reverse, forklifts move equipment, contractors come to collect things and staff walk between all of it. On an event site we would be talking about vehicle movements, pedestrian separation, exclusion zones and who is controlling the area. If the system back at the warehouse is simply that everyone who works there knows where the forklift normally goes, it is probably worth having another look.

I think one of the difficulties with our own workplaces is that we get used to them. We know that case has always been stored there, we know to walk around that stack of equipment, we know the forklift comes through that doorway and we know which part of the floor is uneven. We might even know that you have to move something to get to the fire extinguisher because that is what everybody has been doing for the past six months. When we know a space that well, things that would immediately catch our attention in somebody else’s workplace can become part of the furniture in our own.

This doesn’t mean turning the warehouse into another paperwork exercise or completing a new risk assessment every time somebody moves a road case.

It does mean occasionally having a proper look at the workplace as it exists today, rather than relying on what was assessed when we first moved in or when the business was half the size.

Walk through the warehouse, workshop, office, yard, loading area, mezzanine and storage spaces and look at what people are actually doing in them. Talk to the people who work there every day, because they will usually know exactly what has become awkward, what they have to climb over, what keeps getting moved, what isn’t working properly and what everyone has simply learned to work around.

The Centenary Bakehouse case isn’t an events case and the circumstances are obviously specific to that workplace, but there is something in it that I think is very relevant to our industry. We can have good safety systems for the work we normally undertake and still miss the risks created by all the other jobs that happen around the business.

We spend a lot of time checking our event sites, our suppliers and our contractors before the doors open. It is probably worth occasionally turning that same attention back onto the places where all of our equipment, vehicles and people go when the event is over.