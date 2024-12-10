$150,000 prize draws at ENTECH!

Spend $5,000, win $50,000 in May 2025!

Of all the reasons to attend one of the ENTECH Regional Roadshow dates in May, buying

equipment is always number one. To turbocharge the trading floor, spend at least $5,000 on

the day at ENTECH and your sales rep will put your entry into the barrel to play “En5 in 40”

prize draw.

Here’s how it works: one participant at each show will be drawn from the barrel at 4.45pm

in Happy Hour. To play on they must be there in person, otherwise another is drawn until

someone present who has spent at least $5,000 plays. Then, they draw one of 40 security

sealed envelopes from the board. They will eventually win a prize. There are 5 blue, 6 red, 9

green and 20 yellow cards in the deck.

The participant keeps opening them to reveal the cards inside until they get 5 matching

cards which correspond with prize levels: draw 5 BLUE cards, win $50,000. Draw 5 RED

cards: win $10,000. Draw 5 GREEN cards: Win $1,500. Draw 5 YELLOW cards: Win $1,000.

The Participant keeps opening them to reveal the cards inside until they get 5 matching

cards.

The top two prizes at each show are insured and paid out by Lloyds of London, not by

ENTECH. The game was created for ENTECH by Ozprize and Weather Insurance, run by

veteran musician and ENTECH insurer Ken Killen. The game will run at all three Regional

events.

ENTECH Regional is a one-off run starting in Geelong, then Newcastle and ending at the

Gold Coast in May. It’s to bridge the 30-year-old event from October to the new touring

month of May. The capital city National roadshow resumes in May 2026, ahead of ENTECH

NZ in July 2026.

“Regional will be slightly more compact – with two trucks – but with all the usual ENTECH

flourishes” says organiser Kate Mckenzie. “We’ve added Ken’s game to reinforce that we

are foremost a trade show where our exhibitors are selling new and exciting tech solutions

for everyone. Talk to your colleagues and figure out what you need and bring your order

book with you. Your purchase can be current or forwards into the next financial year. That’s

why we now run in May, to top-off unspent budgets and to allow new spending for the July

year.”

Mckenzie also laid out some competition rules, including one chance per purchaser

irrespective of spend, so long as it is $5,000 minimum. “Otherwise someone buys a line

array and expects 20 chances. We can’t do that!”