2022 COVID Emergency Appeal

2022 is here, but unfortunately the challenge for the live music industry continues.

After a brutal two years, the latest wave of Omicron infections is once again resulting in festivals, gigs and events being cancelled or postponed. Many music workers are also testing positive to COVID-19 and being forced to isolate, resulting in them losing critically important income, along with the opportunity to engage with fans and colleagues that they so desperately need after so long apart.

It’s the proverbial ‘perfect storm’ that is putting enormous pressure on an industry which is still struggling to recover after years of pandemic-related challenges.

Since the start of the pandemic, Support Act has allocated more than 15,000 Crisis Relief Grants to music and live performing arts workers valued at more than $35 million, thanks in large part to the financial support received from the Australian Government. But those funds have now been expended and we urgently need your support to help meet the current demand.

In this video, some leading figures in our industry talk about how the pandemic’s affected them and how Support Act has helped:

If you can, please donate today to help us continue to provide urgently-needed crisis relief and mental health support to music workers who are doing it tough.

Just $50 can help towards paying a service user’s essential bills or provide counselling support via the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.

