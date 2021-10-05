32 Years of Lightmoves

(Pic – Andrew Sherar and Braham Ciddor)

September marked 32 years since Braham Ciddor and Andrew Sherar started Lightmoves as we know it today. Whilst 32 years is not a milestone normally celebrated, it is a long time in anyone’s language. The 30 year anniversary zoomed by with everyone heads down and bums up trying to complete a multitude of projects from LEDs on skyscrapers, theatrical lighting and audio in performing arts centres, LEDs in tunnels, to lighting control in hotels, smart homes, churches, shopping centres, office towers, sports grounds, town halls and the odd Police station.

In June of 1989 a bunch of geeks at Melbourne University joined Australia to the newly created World Wide Web. The first GPS satellite was launched, Bob Hawke was Prime Minister of Australia, Madonna was expressing herself and Seinfeld was noticing things. A few months later two other blokes in Melbourne found themselves the proud owners of Lightmoves Professional Entertainment Services Pty Ltd. Their plan was for a nice, simple, high-quality entertainment based sales, service, and installation company. In 1989 the technology was Triac dimmers, DMX was pretty new, LEDs were indicator lights on mixers and control gear, moving lights that you could buy were actually moving mirrors and wireless data was still the stuff of science fiction.

Advertisement

To go from where they started to where technology is now heading, ensuring they stay abreast of leading and bleeding edge technology, continuing to be the viable group of business they are today, is a testament to grit, determination and the ability and capability of the people in their business. 2021 finds them a little greyer and hopefully a little wiser. The last two years have been a challenge for everyone, but Lightmoves find themsleves here because of the solid foundation that was established over the first thirty years of the business. The three pillars of the business; lighting control, LED and feature and theatrical lighting, drives the constant evolution of the now Lightmoves Group of businesses, which includes Browns Welding for aluminum fabrication and ResX for hire and production, as well as Lightmoves Manufacture that covers, theatre, architectural, system integration and all kinds of strange things inbetween. Who knows where the next 32 minutes, hours, days or years will take them.

Whilst their preference would have been for a champagne celebration, they were just as happy with sausage rolls, fairy bread and cocktail frankfurts with their staff.

If you want to explore some of the past 32 years of Lightmoves projects, you can check them out here