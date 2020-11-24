ACETA Convention 2021 – Wangaratta, Victoria, 26 – 28 March

Industry peak body ACETA have confirmed that the full, cancelled programme from 2020 will run for the 2021 convention, scheduled for March 26 – 28 at the Wangaratta Gateway Hotel.

In a first for the industry, attendance will be free for ACTEA members, with social events subsidised, all capped at 100 delegates.

“We’ve done this due the financial impact of the pandemic on our members,” explains ACETA president Frank Hinton. “The cap of 100 delegate registrations is the optimum that ACETA can responsibly finance and also a comfortable number should there be any social distancing requirements. Many have indicated they wish to bring partners, which we wholeheartedly encourage, and the social events can easily accommodate these additional numbers. We had no alternative but to offer this extraordinary once only free event in the endeavour to bring the industry together, uncover potential, search for and agree on new initiatives towards sustainability and growth, in whatever a new world presents, but also to develop a new empowering age to an industry not known for its cohesion.”

For full programme details and delegate registration, please visit:

www.aceta.org.au/convention-2021.html