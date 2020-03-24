News

25 Mar 2020

ACETA ‘Get Paid to Train’ proposal – help get this up!

On 18 March, the peak body ACETA (Australian Commercial and Entertainment Technologies Association), announced a proposal to lobby government to fund a ‘get paid to train’ programme for Australian entertainment industry workers. In their words:

“Production crew, technicians and sole traders get paid to train proposal.
Think of this like New Start Training; manufacturers, distributors, service providers or any other capable party would provide free on-line product or system training to those out of work. ACETA and other allied bodies will lobby government to provide direct payments to those who participate in the training program.
 
If successful, this proposal will assist our vital production crew, technicians and sole traders to increase skills, provide a potential pathway into other established and evolving career streams, whilst supporting them financially. “

If successful, this would provide much needed assistance to our sector in crisis, boost skills, and give dignity and purpose to thousands.

ACETA will need help to lobby, collate, and organise this programme. If you have training programmes or materials, make yourself known. To find out what you can do to help, please email info@aceta.org.au

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Jands Online Initiatives – Training and Socialising
25 Mar 2020
Lighting The Sky for Heroes
25 Mar 2020
A Traveler’s Tale – Le Tour Downunder
24 Mar 2020

Latest jobs

Audio-visual/Technical Systems Designer in Melbourne
13 Mar 2020
Head of Audio/Production Manager
3 Mar 2020
Business Development Manager – Commercial Audio Visual
3 Mar 2020
View all jobs