ACMA Opens Consultation on Remaking the LIPD

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) have opened a consultation called “Remaking the low interference potential devices class licence” and are calling for responses from interested parties.

The Low Interference Potential Devices Class Licence (commonly referred to as the LIPD) is the legal instrument that governs the use of wireless audio devices, in ear monitors and related equipment in the live event, entertainment and broadcast industries.

This consultation is welcomed because one of the proposed changes is to make arrangements that enable the operation of new technologies, specifically wireless multi-channel audio systems (WMAS).

This is directly in response to previous industry consultations asking for this change to ensure continued efficient use of spectrum, particularly at large events or live broadcasts.

As Australia’s premier live event spectrum management company, PRM are seeing more and more congestion at large events. We welcome the opportunity to include these new technologies for use here in Australia and will be submitting a response. We also recommend that other users take this opportunity to support these changes before it closes on 16th May, 2025.

The details of the consultation can be found at https://www.acma.gov. au/consultations/2025-03/remaking-low-interference-potential-devices-class-licence.