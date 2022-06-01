ADAM Audio goes direct with Focusrite Australia

Focusrite Australia is delighted to announce the addition of ADAM Audio products to its catalogue, effective 1st June 2022. Federal Audio — ADAM Audio’s current distributor — has done an excellent job distributing ADAM speakers, but Focusrite Australia feel it’s time to integrate ADAM Audio and streamline the process further.

Cris Stevens, owner of Federal Audio, will be joining Focusrite Australia as Sales Manager for ADAM Audio and Focusrite Pro.

“Cris Stevens has done an outstanding job for ADAM Audio in Australia with Federal Audio over the last few years”, says Christian Hellinger, CEO at ADAM Audio. “In fact, he and his team have been so good that we in Berlin have often been inspired by his marketing campaigns. We are therefore very confident that he will take the ADAM Audio brand to the next level within Focusrite Australia and that we will be able to work even closer with our Australian dealers and customers.”

Focusrite Australia will concentrate on building a strong presence and influence in Australia with a full sales and marketing team – with their efforts directed at providing a better customer service, supporting local dealers and artists as well as the wider user community.