AFIC announces more speakers for its 2023 event

More speakers added to the 2023 Australian Festival Industry Conference line-up

(pic L:R Shannon Green – Senior Manager of Business Development, Sydney Showground, Ashleigh O’Gara – Event Manager, Ability Fest / Untitled Group)

Seven more speakers have been added to the Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) 2023 line-up. Joining the bill are:

Shannon Green – Senior Manager of Business Development, Sydney Showground

Liz Martin – CEO, Accessible Arts NSW

Ashleigh O’Gara – Event Manager, Ability Fest / Untitled Group

Jake Challenor – CEO & Co-Founder, Sound Story

Andrew Macarthur – Managing Director, Clean Vibes & City Return and Earn

Jessica Wundke – Manager, Policy Reform – Green Industries SA

Lisa Dowsett – Head of Events and Partnerships, Northern Beaches Council

They join the already announced speakers of:

(Keynote) Rhoda Roberts – Creative Director, Parrtjima Festival & First Nations Advisor, AGB Events

(Keynote) Anthony Bastic – CEO & Creative Director, AGB Events

Greg Donavan – Managing Director, Outback Music Festival Group

Alana Hay – Founder and Managing Director, Milestone Creative

Sally Porteous – Managing Director, Red Lanyard, The Event Planners Workshop and the Event Managers Network

Jason Holmes – Managing Director, H2 Insurance Solutions

Badi Mahabat – Principle, Bold Futures & Casual Hands

Dr Abbas Elmualim – Partner, Bold Futures

AFIC is the Asia Pacific’s leading industry meeting place for festival management personnel and returns once again to present a range of industry-leading keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, workshops, trade show and evening networking events.

Its third annual event will be held across Wednesday 30 August – Thursday 31 August at Luna Park Sydney.

Key focus areas for the conference this year include sustainability and accessibility, however, the conference will present a variety of new topics and discussions that haven’t been touched on before. The full program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

AFIC founder and event director, Carlina Ericson, says she is thrilled to be welcoming another round of exceptional experts to this year’s event.

“I’m proud to be announcing another round of speakers for this year’s event – from event producers, to industry representation bodies, to venues, Councils and consultancies, they each represent an important pocket of the industry.

“They will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the discussion, drawing on their experience from working with some of the Australia’s biggest festivals, such as Australian Fashion Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Lost Paradise, Ability Fest, The Sun Herald City2Surf Sydney, GABS Craft Beer and Cider Festival Brisbane, Sydney Festival, St Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Sydney Writers’ Festival, Ultra Music Festival Melbourne, VIVID Sydney, plus many more across the country!” says Ms Ericson.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until 21 May, saving delegates fifteen percent off the full registration price. To purchase, visit www.australianfestivalconference.com.au