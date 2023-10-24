ALIA Robbie Williams Tech Tour

The ultimate entertainer, Robbie Williams, is returning to Australia with his much-lauded XXV Tour and a whole new production team.

Production design is by the famous Paul Normandale with lighting director Glen Johnson on the road with the tour.

Glen has kindly agreed to conduct a tour of the staging and lighting design at Robbie’s second Melbourne show. This tour is primarily for students.

The rig includes:

21 x Ayrton Perseo Profile

18 x Martin MAC Viper AirFX

16 x MAC Aura XB

26 x TMB Solaris Flare

23 x GLP impression X4 Bar 20

32 x Robert Juliat Dalis 862

22 x ArenaCOB4 FC

8 x BB3

6 x ER EX-25

24 x Chauvet DJ PXL Bar 16

8 x Ayrton Argo 6 FX

4 x Robe Forte

24 x MAC Aura XB

28 x ArenaCOB4 FC

25 x Robe MegaPointe

MA3 full size + back up + MA3 light

5 x MA3 NPU + 2 x MA3 8port node

Date: Thursday, November 23rd

Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Time: 2pm – 3pm

If you’d like to attend this tour please send an email to cat@alia.com.au with ROBBIE TOUR as the subject matter.

Please state where you are studying and if possible, send proof.