News

24 Oct 2023

ALIA Robbie Williams Tech Tour

The ultimate entertainer, Robbie Williams, is returning to Australia with his much-lauded XXV Tour and a whole new production team.

Production design is by the famous Paul Normandale with lighting director Glen Johnson on the road with the tour.

Glen has kindly agreed to conduct a tour of the staging and lighting design at Robbie’s second Melbourne show. This tour is primarily for students.

The rig includes:

21 x Ayrton Perseo Profile
18 x Martin MAC Viper AirFX
16 x MAC Aura XB
26 x TMB Solaris Flare
23 x GLP impression X4 Bar 20
32 x Robert Juliat Dalis 862
22 x ArenaCOB4 FC
8 x BB3
6 x ER EX-25
24 x Chauvet DJ PXL Bar 16
8 x Ayrton Argo 6 FX
4 x Robe Forte

24 x MAC Aura XB
28 x ArenaCOB4 FC
25 x Robe MegaPointe

MA3 full size + back up + MA3 light
5 x MA3 NPU + 2 x MA3 8port node

Date: Thursday, November 23rd
Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne
Time: 2pm – 3pm

If you’d like to attend this tour please send an email to cat@alia.com.au with ROBBIE TOUR as the subject matter.
Please state where you are studying and if possible, send proof.

