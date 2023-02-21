ALIA Tour to The Backstreet Boys for Students

Are you in Year 11 or Year 12 at school or at University/College studying for a certificate in Live Production & Technical Services? Or maybe you’re a young person doing all the tech stuff for your local church, community theatre or school?

If you’ve ever wondered if there’s a career to be followed and are keen to explore this avenue, then ALIA is here to assist you!

To attract more young people into the Live Production industry, ALIA is arranging backstage tours of shows to highlight just what careers are up for grabs. This could be in lighting, audio, video, rigging, stage management … it’s a long list.

To start with is a tour of the fantastic set-up for The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour hosted by their Production Manager, Daniel Mercer. In fact, there are a few Aussies travelling the world with this band …. as this can be a career that leads to worldwide experiences!

There will be a tour in Sydney and Melbourne so if you’d like to attend, please email cat@alia.com.au clearly stating which date you prefer.

Melbourne

Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday March 1st at 2pm

Sydney

Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday March 5th at 2pm

Please note that you will be asked to provide proof of your technical studies or experiences before your place is confirmed. This could be in the form of a recommendation from your tutor or mentor.

Tours are limited to 20 attendees.