ALIA Tours: Dark Spectrum, VIVID Sydney – Thursday 30 May

Dark Spectrum is an immersive light experience staged in a kilometre of unused train tunnels below Wynyard Station. This year marks the return of the event which features all-new creative installations and music. The walk features eight different tunnel zones – each with its own monochromatic colour scheme and intense EDM soundtrack. This year’s installation features over two hundred lasers, three hundred moving lights, video projection and countless custom fixtures and artworks.

Designer Richard Neville will lead an ALIA tour through the experience which will include a look backstage in the tunnels.

Meet at 6.30pm sharp in Wynyard Park, in front of the Dark Spectrum ticket booth. Please note that we will be unable to admit latecomers.

When: Thursday May 30th

Where: Wynyard, Sydney

Time: 6.30pm

If you’d like to attend this tour, email Cat with the title Dark Spectrum.

No group bookings.