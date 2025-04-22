All-Anolis Lighting Solution for New Roundabout

The French municipality of La Tour-de-Salvagny has a brand new Anolis lighting installation on the unique, eye-catching roundabout in front of the Pasino Grand Partouche entertainment complex. Formerly known as Casino Lyon Vert, Pasino Grand is a flagship establishment of the Partouche Group.

As part of its overall energy optimisation policy, the city of Lyon delegated its civic lighting responsibilities to SIGERLy (Syndicat de Gestion des Énergies de la Région Lyonnaise), founded in 1935, an organisation that unites the Lyon metropolitan area and 65 municipalities, undertaking public service missions focused on energy management.

This specific initiative made it possible to modernise the lighting on this roulette table-shaped roundabout which is a popular landmark, utilising the highly versatile Anolis Calumma XS LED fixtures.

Anolis – the architectural brand of the Robe Lighting Group – was chosen as it offered the best options for size, power, and reliability, all essential qualities that had been appreciated in a previous lighting enhancement project by SIGERLy at Limonest town hall, which also used Anolis Calumma XS.

Michael Charrière, project manager at SIGERLy, explained that several options were initially considered, ranging from a simple retrofit to a complete lighting overhaul.

However, the Partouche Group’s subsequent announcement of modernisation and expansion work on the casino opened new possibilities.

After several discussions between the municipality, the Partouche Group, and the project’s various stakeholders, the decision was made to preserve and enhance the iconic roulette table shape which includes the turret (wheel spinner).

While not so visible from the ground, the structure is particularly recognisable from a satellite view. “Thanks to modern technology, we were able to make it dynamic and more visually appealing,” commented Michael.

Eight Calumma XS fixtures are installed on the roulette wheel structure itself, with 37 more illuminating the inside of a series of small cubes around the base with specific card icon cutouts (nine hearts, nine diamonds, nine clubs and nine spades) together with a central box featuring all four symbols, representing the zero on the roulette wheel.

These all now benefit from having RGBW lighting, and 10 different pre-selectable programs allow for varied animations to play out across all the Calummas.

The Anolis Calumma range utilises a single high-power, multi-chip LED source inside a compact, elegant, and durable housing. XS is the smallest Calumma and a great choice for numerous lighting applications – indoors and out. It has a wide range of beam angles, and in this case, Calumma XS 9° RGBW fixtures were used for the wheel and Calumma XS 45° RGBWs for the cubes around the base.

The Nicolaudie SLESA-U11 lighting control system is centralised through a digital control box installed in the command cabinet. It was programmed by Scenetec, under the direction of Bastien Chaumet and his team, who also manufactured the cubes around the base.

Alexis Giraud from ETS EIFFAGE designed the wiring architecture and installed all the luminaires, working alongside ETS ASSADA who cleaned, painted (RAL 9006 White Aluminium), and restored the roulette wheel to its original shiny texture after which it was retrofitted back into the middle of the roundabout by Chrysalis. Ragni supplied exterior lighting for the cutout columns all around the roundabout directly in front of the casino.

Éric Tabuteau from Anolis Lighting France provided expertise and guidance throughout the project and commented, “It is always a pleasure to work on a project like this, which stands out for its originality! Calumma XS was the perfect choice to make this installation really dynamic and stand-out!”

Thanks to the collaboration between all these lighting professionals and companies, the casino roundabout now benefits from dynamic, modern, and sustainable lighting, enhancing both its attractiveness and the visual identity of the municipality.