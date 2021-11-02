Amber Technology acquires Connected Media Australia

Amber Technology has acquired Connected Media Australia (CMA), the Australian distributor of RTI and Bluesound Professional. The transaction is expected to be completed later in November 2021.

RTI is a top-tier manufacturer of control and media distribution products for the residential and commercial markets. The brand has a long and successful presence in Australia. RTI will add significantly to Amber’s ability to deliver a complete solution in both markets.

Part of the Lenbrook family of brands, Bluesound Professional is the world’s first modern music distribution ecosystem for commercial spaces. It includes components from streaming sources to loudspeakers to facilitate easy design, installation, setup and use of complete music systems in installations from one zone to large multi-zone facilities.

The friendly nature of the acquisition – the result of close co-operation between the CMA shareholders and Amber management – removes the need for any rushed changes or interruptions to customers of either company. CMA will continue to operate ‘business as usual’ through to the end of 2021, with plans underway for the CMA brands to be transacted through Amber systems from January 2022.

For stockist enquiries please visit www.ambertech.com.au or contact 1800 251 367.