Amber Technology announces new general manager for professional products

Amber Technology, a leading provider of professional audio solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrick Simeon as the new general manager of professional products and media systems, effective 1 July, 2024. This strategic appointment comes as a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Garrick Simeon brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Amber Technology, having previously served with the company from 2000 to 2011 in various capacities, including marketing manager for Avid Australia and general manager of the video and audio post division.

Since 2011, Garrick has served in roles such as managing director at General Dynamics Mediaware, transformation consultant for Synergy Group, federal public sector account director at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and APAC regional sales and partner manager at archTIS Software. His extensive experience in people management, technical expertise, and strategic vision make him well-suited to lead the professional products team into the future.

Leon Hart, the outgoing general manager, will be retiring from the business at the end of 2024 after twenty years of dedicated service. Under his leadership, the professional products team has achieved significant milestones and established itself as a leader in the industry.

Peter Amos, managing director, Amber Technology, said, “On behalf of the Amber Technology Board, management, and staff we extend our sincere thanks to Leon Hart for his unwavering dedication over the past two decades, and wish him well in his retirement. We are confident that Garrick Simeon’s leadership will continue to drive our professional products division to new heights, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.”