Featuring Digital Projection, Renkus Heinz and Williams AV, seven 90 minute demo sessions will run 23-24 May in Sydney, and 31 May-1 June in Melbourne

At the Amber Technology Flagship AV Showcase you’ll experience working demonstrations of:

the revolutionary Digital Projection Satellite Modular Laser System – ground-breaking technology that makes projection more flexible and easier to deploy than ever before

the Renkus-Heinz ICLive X modular steerable array solution – outstanding performance from a live performance loudspeaker system that has minimal visual presence

the world’s brightest, single-chip DLP projector: Digital Projection’s M-Vision 23000 WU

the Williams AV IR+ system – an integrated solution that brings together infrared and WiFi hearing augmentation

Williams AV’s DigiWave Digital Spread Spectrum, full-duplex, wireless intercom system.

Sydney

Amber are offering seven 90-minute demo sessions across two days in Sydney at the Zenith Theatre in Chatswood. They’re setting up in ‘working venues’, so you’ll see and hear the products in their natural environment. There’s plenty of available parking, and refreshments will be provided.

Registration link http://info.ambertech.com.au/en-au/sydney-flagshipavshowcase

Melbourne

Amber are offering seven 90-minute demo sessions across two days in Melbourne at the Gasworks Theatre in Albert Park. They’re setting up in ‘working venues’, so you’ll see and hear the products in their natural environment. There’s plenty of available parking, and refreshments will be provided.

Registration link http://info.ambertech.com.au/en-au/melbourne-flagshipavshowcase