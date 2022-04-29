News

29 Apr 2022

Amber Technology Flagship AV Showcase

Featuring Digital Projection, Renkus Heinz and Williams AV, seven 90 minute demo sessions will run 23-24 May in Sydney, and 31 May-1 June in Melbourne

At the Amber Technology Flagship AV Showcase you’ll experience working demonstrations of:

  • the revolutionary Digital Projection Satellite Modular Laser System – ground-breaking technology that makes projection more flexible and easier to deploy than ever before
  • the Renkus-Heinz ICLive X modular steerable array solution – outstanding performance from a live performance loudspeaker system that has minimal visual presence
  • the world’s brightest, single-chip DLP projector: Digital Projection’s M-Vision 23000 WU
  • the Williams AV IR+ system – an integrated solution that brings together infrared and WiFi hearing augmentation
  • Williams AV’s DigiWave Digital Spread Spectrum, full-duplex, wireless intercom system.

Sydney

Amber are offering seven 90-minute demo sessions across two days in Sydney at the Zenith Theatre in Chatswood. They’re setting up in ‘working venues’, so you’ll see and hear the products in their natural environment. There’s plenty of available parking, and refreshments will be provided.

Registration link http://info.ambertech.com.au/en-au/sydney-flagshipavshowcase

Melbourne

Amber are offering seven 90-minute demo sessions across two days in Melbourne at the Gasworks Theatre in Albert Park. They’re setting up in ‘working venues’, so you’ll see and hear the products in their natural environment. There’s plenty of available parking, and refreshments will be provided.

Registration link http://info.ambertech.com.au/en-au/melbourne-flagshipavshowcase

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

CMI Music & Audio Sold – Major New Force Created
29 Apr 2022
Paul Goldsmith joins Jands
27 Apr 2022
Blindness: Binaural Audio, Scary AF
26 Apr 2022

Latest jobs

PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN – AV
28 Apr 2022
PROJECT MANAGER
28 Apr 2022
PROJECT MANAGER
28 Apr 2022
View all jobs