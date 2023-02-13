Amber Technology to distribute LEA Professional, acquire Convoy

LEA Professional has appointed Amber Technology to distribute its products in Australia.

Founded in 2019, LEA Professional is driven by the passion and expertise of amplifier technology experts that represent over 200 years of shared experience. The company, based in the cradle of amplifier innovation, South Bend, Indiana, has quickly risen to the forefront of the industry.

Its Connect Series amplifiers, including Network Connect and Dante Connect, embody unique features that simplify the lives of professional AV integrators in compact and light-weight products.

Peter Amos, managing director, Amber Technology, is enthusiastic about the new partnership.

“We have watched with interest the progress of LEA Professional since the company was established. We have been impressed by the quality and innovation of the products, and by the team’s commitment to delivering a genuinely differentiated and useful suite of services to make the integrator’s life easier. We are delighted that LEA Professional has chosen to partner with Amber Technology to support their growth in the Australian market,” Peter Amos said.

Scott Robbins, vice president of global sales, LEA Professional, is also excited about the future.

“Amber Technology has a strong presence in both the commercial and residential AV installation markets – both of which are important for LEA Professional. We are confident that our ground-breaking products and cloud services will be attractive to integrators in Australia, and that Amber Technology is in a great position to build our brand in both the commercial and residential markets,” Scott Robbins said.

Amber continues to grow with the announcement that that they will acquire the assets of Convoy, and merge the operations of Convoy’s business into Amber Technology’s business. Convoy was established in 1965 as a leading importer, distributor and marketer of a wide range of high- fidelity loudspeakers, amplifiers, media players, headphones, speakers for personal audio devices, advanced home audio components and audio- video digital accessories.

Under the agreement between Amber Technology and Convoy, key Convoy staff will be offered the opportunity to join the Amber Technology team and significant brands distributed by Convoy will become part of the Amber Technology portfolio.

“We are very pleased to be able to merge the Convoy business into Amber Technology,” commented Peter Amos. “The brands distributed by Convoy will complement our existing residential custom AV installation business and allow us to strengthen our position in the specialist AV retail market. We are confident that we will deliver enhanced results for our Amber Technology brand partners as we exploit synergies and bundling opportunities afforded by the coming of the Convoy brands and growth for the Convoy brand partners through our broader and deeper reach into the market.”