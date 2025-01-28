Amber Technology to distribute Rycote in Australia and New Zealand 

Amber Technology is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Rycote, a globally renowned manufacturer of premium microphone windshields and suspension systems. Effective immediately, Amber Technology will serve as distributor for Rycote windshields, shock absorption, and audio support products across Australia and New Zealand.

Rycote is celebrated for its passion, innovation, and precision engineering in the audio industry. For over five decades, Rycote has set the standard for professional grade microphone accessories, offering solutions that ensure superior audio quality in challenging environments. Rycote’s comprehensive product range – including windshield kits, shock mounts, and audio supports systems – is trusted by broadcasters, filmmakers, sound engineers, and content creators worldwide.

Known for distributing industry-leading solutions, Amber Technology’s collaboration with Rycote will enhance its offering to the professional audio, video production, and broadcast markets. By aligning with Rycote, Amber Technology strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional tools for audio professionals.

Garrick Simeon, general manager, professional products and media systems, Amber Technology, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rycote to our portfolio of trusted pro brands. Rycote’s reputation for quality and innovation complements our existing range of professional audio solutions. This partnership allows us to offer our customers access to the very best in microphone accessories, enabling them to achieve outstanding audio results across a variety of applications.”

Rycote’s products will integrate seamlessly with the other leading brands Amber Technology represents, creating synergy and expanding possibilities for professional users. Whether in high stakes broadcasting environments, outdoor filmmaking, or studio recording sessions, Rycote’s solutions secure reliable and unrivalled capture of premium audio, through its products designed to withstand the harshest of environments and rigours of daily use.

Bjørn Rennemo-Henriksen, senior channel director, audio, Rycote and Videndum, said, “We are excited about the appointment of Amber Technology as our distributor for Rycote products across Australia and New Zealand. It is evident that the team at Amber understands the full spectrum of on-location, production, and broadcast sound engineering. For Rycote, this is an excellent match – and not least as Amber already serves as a premier destination for pro audio professionals.”

The addition of Rycote to Amber Technology’s distribution lineup reaffirms its dedication to providing world-class solutions that empower professionals in audio and video production. With this partnership, Amber Technology continues to set the benchmark as a leader in delivering exceptional products and support to its customers.

For more information about Rycote products and their availability in Australia and New Zealand, please contact Amber Technology.

https://www.ambertech.com.au