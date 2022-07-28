Another Elite Production for The Property Council ACT Awards

Elite Event Technology (EET) delivered yet another fantastic production, this time for their long-term client, The Property Council of Australia, putting on their annual Gala Dinner and Awards night.

The high-profile event was hosted at The Great Hall located at Australia’s Parliament House and themed this year as “Around The World”. EET provided a complete AV solution for the evening, covering all aspects of the technical production, design and management.

“The Property Council has been our long-term client, and it is always our great pleasure to work together with their team on delivering a spectacular event,” comments Darren Russell, MD of EET. “This year we used a 15m wide x 3m high VuePix Infiled LED screen as a centrepiece and main visual platform, flown above the main stage, displaying themed graphics and some really cool content, from a flight simulator to compliment the theme of the night, as well as being used as an IMAG screen throughout the evening. All content was optimized by Novastar processors.”

Astera AX1 Pixel Tubes were placed throughout The Great Hall to simulate runway lights, as well as being used for feature lighting where required, providing that extra reflection reminiscent of great cities around the world.

The Property Council Gala Ball is an annual industry night of nights, a celebration and recognition of outstanding achievements in the property market field.