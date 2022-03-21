AOTO Launches an all-in-one DOOH LED Display – EXLF Series

AOTO Electronics has officially launched the ExLF Series, a newly developed LED display series which is specially designed for urban street advertising. It breaks with the traditional concept of outdoor LED displays that require on-site assembly, extending the design idea of the all-in-one solution to the outdoors.

LED advertising displays are becoming increasingly prominent in major cities around the world. Every day, advertising messages influence people, capturing and retaining attention through high-definition LED screens on the street. AOTO take immense pride in ExLF series, which offers utility, dependability, and portability, and it all starts with how the product is made.

The main feature of the ExLF Series is the integratability. The ExLF series was designed with the goal of constructing an LED billboard as quickly and conveniently as possible in order to accelerate project construction, while saving time and money on labor costs.

The ExLF Series features a unique cabinet size of 2 sqm that measures 1.728m in length and 1.152m in width. It has an 82mm thickness and weights 35kg per square meter, allowing it to offer a clean and slim outdoor digital screen.

For some street pole billboards, a single LED cabinet can be used to create one electronic advertising medium, which can be quickly installed, eliminating the need for external panel assembly. ExLF series maintenance is full front service, making it easier to repair or replace faulty diodes, modules, masks，receiving cards, hub boards, power supplies, and other components.

AOTO produce displays that are durable, reliable, and vibrant. The ExLF series was created with a high contrast ratio, and accurate image reproduction is delivered with excellent colour reproduction technology, making glasses-free 3D possible on digital media.

ExLF series is engineered and manufactured under strict standards with the finest materials to ensure the best visual quality as well as the longest guaranteed life. Product design also ensures that the entire screen meets the highest EMC standards.

ExLF series outdoor LED screens are available in several pixel pitches, offering a wide viewing angle and high brightness to make the image visible even in full sunlight.

Successful businesses are always focused on meeting and exceeding their customers’ expectations by providing them with high-quality products and services. ExLF series is a product that was developed in response to market demand and customer expectations. Several major outdoor advertising customers have placed orders for the ExLF series in order to extend their operations, which inidcates that the product will help to develop potential commercial possibilities. If you would like to learn more about the ExLF series and how it might benefit your business, please contact AOTO:

Email：led@aoto.com