AOTO’s Huge L-Shaped LED Screen at Guangzhou Grandview Mall

AOTO has installed a huge L-shaped outdoor advertising LED screen on the façade of Guangzhou Grandview Mall, the commercial and cultural centre in the most prosperous area of ​​Tianhe District, Guangzhou. The customised LED display covers nearly 800 square metres, with a pixel pitch of 6 mm, and boasts a super 4K resolution with more than 17 million pixels. It is installed at the entrance of the Mall, up to 10 metres above the ground. Displayed at the intersection of Tiyu East Road and Tianhe South Road, the LED billboard features a wide viewing angle, making it clearly visible from a distance.

AOTO’s AD Series digital media screen is a proven solution for high ambient light applications. Its die-cast aluminum cabinet design makes it more than forty percent lighter than conventional cabinets while enhancing the seal and ingress protection level. The AOTO- designed screen control system ensures compatibility between the screen and the control system, increasing overall reliability.

For corner splicing, AOTO uses customised corner modules. To ensure the stability of the cabinet and keep it protected, the cabinet can be changed to be close to the outer wall of the building, which decreases the obvious black line of corner splicing. The high-definition multi-angle vision and large area engagement means this outdoor LED display adds value to the entire business district.

Making a positive contribution to addressing global climate change, the display has a built-in environmental controller, which controls brightness automatically. The reliable and efficient power supply reduces energy waste by using an ultra-low voltage energy-saving circuit designed to save power.

About AD Series

Pixel Pitch available: 4mm/6.67mm/8mm/10mm

AD series is an outdoor fixed installation display specifically designed for digital media marketing applications. It is thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient than traditional sheet metal cabinets. Its quick-lock connection between the cabinets saves valuable labor time during installation.

Website: www.aoto.com

Email: led@aoto.com