News

9 Feb 2022

Astera Creates Elegant Tones for Cullen Wines

Perth’s GSD Productions utilise their Astera gear in very creative ways. With soprano Rachelle Durkin and classical guitarist Jonathon Paget taking the stage at Cullen Wines in WA’s Margaret River region as part of Musica Viva’s Australia Discovery Series, GSD Productions provided a lighting package including 16 Pixel Bricks and 16 Titan Tubes.

The Asteras were used to theme the beautiful restaurant space of the winery, creating a special atmosphere for everyone who came to indulge and enjoy the tones of both the music and the exceptional wines.

“We bought our first few Astera sets in June last year and soon realised that we need more … and more,” explains Alex Spartalis. “Astera products are so flexible and versatile, we just love to use them on almost every production we create now. For example, last Thursday, we had three events using the same Astera fixtures and the only way this was possible was because they were easily portable and we could get them between job sites in an hour. The longest part of the bump in and out was the drive between it!” comments Alex. “The only issue with them was that they are too bright!” he jokes.

