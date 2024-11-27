No matter what stage in your life, or the stage it plays out on… At NO Stage will bullying and harassment be tolerated in the live performance industry!

Every industry struggles with bullying and harassment, and the live performance industry is no exception. CrewCare is stepping up to tackle the negative attitudes and unsafe spaces which bullying and harassment create. Our At NO Stage campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the harmful effects bullying and harassment has on people, and to suggest ways how our live music performance community can help tackle this persistent ongoing issue.

No-one wants to work in a hostile environment. The recent introduction of the federal government’s Respect@Work legislation mandates the onus of responsibility rests with employers and organisations to implement policies and practices which stamp out workplace sexual harassment, gender and sex discrimination, and victimisation.

All of us must work together to ensure these requirements are met.

CrewCare is committed to assist with these sweeping changes and is working with industry charity Support Act to ensure that their Active Bystander Training workshop is available to all crew as well other music workers. These FREE online sessions are music industry specific training workshops, designed to equip the music performance workforce with the tools to actively intervene when witness to bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual and/or physical assault.

We are also encouraging all live production companies to sign Support Act’s Minimum Standards for a Mentally Healthy Music Industry.

As part of our ongoing At NO Stage campaign, CrewCare and Support Act are providing Crew Welfare OGicers and Mental Health Professionals respectively at major shows, tours and festivals, having successfully delivered this service at the recent Niall Horan shows for TEG Live and Live Nation tours for The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Stray Kids and Coldplay.

“On the TEG Live Niall Horan tour of Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, we ran a pilot Welfare Officer program which gave us some extremely useful data and valuable results.

Once again, I’d like to say thank you to CrewCare and Hemisphere for pulling this pilot together as such short notice.

I think the benefits of having Welfare officers on site at our larger shows and events, has been proven during this pilot.

Fingers crossed, we can encourage all promoters and event managers to build this role into their budgets and planning going forward.”

Robyn JelleG – Production Manager TEG Live

welfare-officer security-officer crew-member

Our Crew Welfare Officers are all accredited in Mental Health First Aid and have completed Active Bystander Training. They have worked in partnership with Support Act’s social workers and psychologists to support all ‘behind the scenes’ workers throughout their high-pressure roles, by providing peer support, a listening ear and referrals to Support Act programs and services, including on site counselling, if and when required.

Stand with us and help stop bullying and harassment now.

It is YOU that will help make the difference!

If you, or someone you know, are being harmed by any of these sensitive issues, please call the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline on 1800 959 500.

• Press 1 to arrange to speak with a Counsellor.

• Press 2 for dedicated LGBTQI+ support

• Press 3 for First Nations support

• Press 5 to speak with someone about Safety at Work.

Visit crewcare.org.au/at-no-stage