AtlasIED turns 90!

AtlasIED, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality commercial audio and communication technology that’s distributed in Australia and NZ by PAVT, is celebrating a rare milestone in 2024: 90 years in business!

Atlas Sound, who acquired Innovative Electronic Designs (IED) in 2011 to form AtlasIED, has been providing audio and communication solutions to the world since way back in 1934, and is now considered a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality commercial audio and communication technology solutions for applications ranging from transportation to houses of worship.

Building on prior owner Loyd Ivey’s legacy, who passed away in September 2023, AtlasIED and current owner, John Ivey, remains steadfast in their approach to operating as a family-owned business.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t be prouder of our AtlasIED family for reaching 90 years as a global leader in audio and communications technology,” said John Ivey, President and CEO at AtlasIED. “Arriving at this milestone reinforces our commitment to never-ending growth and innovation, maintaining relevance, and high- quality service to our customers.”

Loyd Ivey

Initially gaining recognition for its high-quality PA loudspeakers and microphone stands, Atlas Sound catapulted itself into a well-rounded manufacturer of technologies that have revolutionised the commercial AV industry.

In 2011, Atlas Sound and IED combined their sales, marketing, engineering, and support teams to better serve their customers and market segments. For the past 13 years, this merger has proved to be one of the most successful and beneficial in the industry.

Advertisement

Today, the company focuses on application- based solutions with a wide and flexible range of installation and aesthetic options, including communications and audio platforms, and a broad array of loudspeakers for commercial applications. Recently announcing enhancements to its popular Atmosphere audio control system platform and key strategic investments in threat detection technology, as well as premium and beam- steering loudspeakers, AtlasIED is well- positioned for future growth.

Though the company celebrates 90 years in 2024, AtlasIED’s beginning can be traced back to the very origin of the commercial sound industry. During the late 1920s, the Warren Harding political campaign demonstrated the need for better sound reproduction than the traditional megaphone as crowds grew at political rallies.

In 1934, Atlas Sound made headlines by being the first company to combine the horn shape of the megaphone with electro-acoustics to create outdoor PA loudspeakers. This greatly improved public audio and serves as an early example of the versatile solutions AtlasIED brings today to airports, hospitality, schools, and other applications.

Bob Reinhardt and Carl Blumenthal, the company’s founders, took a special interest in mechanical devices and tooling. Noticing the demand for microphone stands, the pair began designing and metalworking. Today, AtlasIED remains a versatile manufacturer with full-time manufacturing facilities in Ennis, TX and Phoenix, AZ. The largest of these facilities, about 300,000 sq ft is centrally located in Ennis, Texas, boasts metalworking, molding machines, robotics and automation, and houses the majority of the company’s inventory.

Since its inception, the company has helped customers improve end user experiences in some of the most visited venues in the world, such as New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Moynihan Train Hall, along with supporting world-famous talent ranging from Whitney Houston to The Beatles.

Contact PAVT for more information on AtlasIED in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia:

Phone: +61 3 9264 8000

Email: reception@pavt.com.au

New Zealand:

Phone: +64 9 272 8041

Email: reception@pavt.co.nz