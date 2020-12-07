Attero Tech by QSC I/O Endpoints

QSC has introduced several new Attero Tech by QSC solutions. The new Axon Series Network Audio Interfaces include a Dante/AES67 wallplate with analog inputs, and a surface mount Dante/AES67 interface with bi-directional USB and stereo Bluetooth audio I/O. New Axiom Series Analog Audio I/O Extenders include the Axiom AXPio audio expander with two Flex I/O channels, the Axiom USB1 providing bi-directional USB audio connectivity, and the Axiom BT1 is bi-directional Bluetooth audio wallplate. Lastly, the Axon DTH1620 is a Dante/AES67 network amplifier specifically designed to support high-channel, low-power applications.
