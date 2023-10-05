Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Officially Announced for 2023

Music charity, Support Act, has announced its annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, will return on Thursday 30 November.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is a day of fun and awareness held during Ausmusic Month to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. It’s supported by ARIA, triple j, Heaps Normal, Gildan Brands and AAMI, who will be matching up to $40k in donations.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue its crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief support, mental health and wellbeing programs, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program and dedicated First Nations support.

Music lovers across Australia can get involved by buying an Ausmusic T-Shirt and/or making a donation.

This year’s official and exclusive Premium T-shirt Range is on sale now, featuring an incredible line-up of Aussie artists including Ashwarya, Budjerah, Cold Chisel, Gang of Youths, GFlip, John Farnham, Kate Ceberano, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave by Sophie Howarth Photography, Paul Kelly, Uncle Archie Roach and William Barton. There are also designs from CrewCare, Creative Nomad/Kylie Strachan’s ‘Homegrown’ tee, High Tees’ ‘Iconic Women in Aus Music’ tee, Mushroom’s 50th anniversary tee, and of course this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day hero tee.

T-shirts are $50 with 100 percent of proceeds going to Support Act, thanks to the generous support of Gildan Brands and Love Police. Orders are open now until Friday 27 October.

A wide range of merch partners are also onboard including Artist First, Bad Apples, Black Rebel Heart, Bamboozld, Clothing The Gaps, High Tees, Jungle Merchandise, Love Police, Merch Fan, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, Warner Music and more. All will be donating a percentage of t-shirt sales to the campaign.

Clive MIller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “In music, every little bit matters, so this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Thursday 30 November, we ask anyone who loves Aussie music to show their act of support by buying an Ausmusic t-shirt or making a donation so that we can continue our crucial work.

“The music we love doesn’t sound the same without the people behind the scenes, so head to ausmusictshirtday.org.au now to find out how you can get involved and support Aussie music workers in need. Keep your eyes peeled for our incredible ambassador announcement coming soon!”

Music lovers and businesses can also get involved in the day by setting up a team to fundraise with their friends/family/workplace. Over 250 fundraisers have already registered and workplaces leading the charge this year include ALH Group, APRA AMCOS, ASM Global, Sony Music, Spotify, Unified Music Group and Young Henrys.

Business partners confirmed to take part in this year’s event with in-venue activations, ticket sales, donations and other support include ALWAYS LIVE, ARN, City Recital Hall, CUB, Frontier Touring, JB Hi-Fi, Live Nation, Meta, Mushroom Group, OMD, Oztix, Rydges Hotels and Resorts, Select Music, Sennheiser, Southern Cross Austereo, Stage Kings, TEG, Universal Music Australia, Warner Music, Wrangler and YouTube/Google.

Anyone taking part in the day is asked to share the Ausmusic T-Shirt love on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @heapsnormal @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance.

To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.