Ausmusic T-Shirt Day raises $700,000+ for music workers in need

Support Act are thrilled to announce that Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2023 was our biggest yet, raising a record-breaking $700,000 + for music workers in need!

Thank you for your incredible support. In music, every little bit matters, and we simply couldn’t have done it without you.

Funds raised from the campaign will go directly to help music workers in need through short term financial relief, mental health and wellbeing support, the Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program, Support Act Wellbeing Helpline and dedicated First Nations support.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to our partners AAMI, Gildan Brands, Heaps Normal, ARIA and triple j; our wonderful ambassadors and champions who really rallied behind the cause; to Mushroom Creative House and all of the artists who took part in the marketing campaign; our generous corporate donors, including latest additions ALWAYS LIVE, Endeavour Group, CUB and JB Hi-Fi; our Fundraising Advisory Committee; and to our Premium T-Shirt designers and partner, Love Police ATM, for creating such amazing merch.

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gift, you can still order from our Merch Partners page until Friday 15 December to receive your tees in time for Christmas. A percentage of all proceeds will go to the campaign.

We’ll be sending out a survey later this week to gather your feedback on the campaign, so please keep your eyes peeled for that!

In music, every little bit matters, so thank you for showing your support for music workers in need.

Sincerely,

Clive Miller

CEO