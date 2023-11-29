Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Tomorrow!

Music charity Support Act’s annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, returns tomorrow (Thursday 30 November) to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.

Music lovers across Australia can get involved by simply wearing an Aussie music t-shirt and making a donation to Support Act at ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

Participants are also encouraged to share their t-shirt pics on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging Support Act, triple j, ARIA, Heaps Normal, Gildan Brands and AAMI.



There’s a raft of fun activities taking place throughout the day for people to take part in with family, friends or colleagues, all featured in this year’s new Gig Guide, as well as four Aussie music trivia games that are free to download and play anywhere.

This year’s campaign is backed by Aussie music heavyweights Amy Shark, Budjerah and Jimmy Barnes, along with a raft of famous faces of Australian music, radio and stage who have all thrown their support behind the day.

Amy Shark says:“Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is such a special day and I’m so honoured to be an ambassador this year. November 30 is a day where we can all rally together, show our support of Aussie music and raise much-needed funds for Support Act who do amazing work for artists, crew and music workers across the industry.”

A number of ambassadors featured in this year’s Community Service Announcement, produced by Mushroom Creative House, which includes a stunning rendition of INXS’s ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and highlights the many people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Aussie music to life.

Funds raised from the campaign will go to Support Act so that it can continue its crucial work helping music workers in need through short term financial relief, mental health and wellbeing support, the Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program, Support Act Wellbeing Helpline and dedicated First Nations support.

In the last financial year alone, donations have helped the charity support over 930 music workers with short term financial support to the tune of $2.3m, and provide over 1,500 hours of free phone counselling through the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “With the cost of living crisis biting hard and many in the industry really struggling with physical and mental health issues, we need everyone to show their act of support for those behind the scenes of Aussie music now more than ever.



“So this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Thursday 30 November, we ask anyone who loves Aussie music to wear an Aussie music t-shirt and make a donation so that we can continue our crucial work supporting the fabric of the music industry. Because in music, every little bit matters.”

Over $290,000 has been raised for the campaign so far from over 600 fundraisers and 150 teamsfrom across the industry and beyond including Alberts, APRA AMCOS, ASM Global, Cold Chisel, Creative Australia, CrewCare, Mushroom Group, Oztix, Sony Music Australia, Sound As Ever, UNIFIED Group and Universal Music Australia.

A number of corporate donors have also given generously to the campaign including AAMI, Amazon Music ANZ, CUB, Frontier Touring, Gildan Brands, Heaps Normal, JB Hi-Fi, Mushroom Creative House, Rydges Hotels and Resorts, Sennheiser ANZ, Spotify Australia and New Zealand, Tiktok Australia, Tixel and YouTube Music and Google AU/NZ.

To find out more and donate to this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.