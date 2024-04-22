Australia is introducing a Nationally Accredited Entertainment Rigging (Arena) Skills Set Certificate Course

After many years of consultation, and requests from the industry both in Australia and overseas, Australia is now introducing a Nationally Accredited Entertainment Rigging (Arena) Skills Set Certificate Course, and the Arena Rigging Certificate of Competency.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world that has a Government-issued and overseen license for rigging. Rigging skills have been tested and certified by State Governments in Australia since the early 1900s, and have undergone many iterations, the latest being the LHRW (license to perform form high risk works) that currently exists. This has always been taught and assessed against a construction framework with other industries, energy, maritime, entertainment/events then expected to add “job specific” training mostly provided by the employer. This newly accredited certification is designed to at least bring some consistency to these skills and some credibility to the industry around this high-risk part of our work.

The truth is that there will never be an Australian License for the entertainment/events rigging activities because it is not economical. It costs too much and would be delivered to too few people, so this is the best way to achieve this result and comply with the requirements of the government and the industry

The addition of the newly released accredited unit of competency CUASTA414, Undertake Arena Rigging Activities forms part of the Entertainment Rigging (Arena) Skills Set. This Skill Set is a cluster of units that is aimed at certifying arena riggers that have a knowledge of arena rigging and experience in the field and is not designed to teach a new person with zero experience. This is because venues, clients, the Government, and insurance companies want to see that our riggers, the people responsible for hanging huge loads over the performers and audience, have been trained and are capable of performing the tasks safely. The Arena Rigging Skills Set Certification requires an intermediate or advanced HRWL (RI or RA), a CI (construction Induction card) a WSAH (- Work Safely at Heights certificate),knowledge of CAD, and basic computer skills as prerequisites for the certification. There are three parts to the assessment of the Undertake Arena Rigging Activities unit of competency, a written multiple choice assessment of rigging knowledge (both general and entertainment specific) an assignment, which is to produce the advance of a show, drawing with weight loadings per point and venue compliance, a SWMS for the work, including a rescue plan, and a practical skills assessment which includes the mark out, rigging points, slinging trusses, and running chain hoists.

The Certificate is also only valid for five years with a reassessment required to renew. The five-year reassessment ensures current competencies, unlike the current LHRW system which requires renewal, but not reassessment.

A pilot program of the Entertainment Industry Rigging (Arena) Skill Set has been scheduled for July 2024 at Sidney Myer Music Bowl delivered by Arts Centre Melbourne’s Registered Training Organisation (RTO) in partnership with Showtech Australia. Initially for Showtech Australia and Arts Centre Melbourne staff, the hope is to roll the program out across other states from later 2024- 2025.

This Arena Skill Set widens the offer of ACM’s RTO who have been delivering the units of competency contained in the Entertainment Industry Rigging (Theatrical) Skills set over many years across the National Performing Arts Centre State Networks which includes the unit, Operate Flying Systems.

There is also a Specialist Stage Machinery (Automation / Performer Rigging) unit of competency added to the National Creative Arts and Culture (CUA) Training Package which will be looked at a later stage.