AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE ANNOUNCED AS 2020 AUSTRALIAN EVENT AWARDS NATIONAL FINALIST

CATEGORY: BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EVENT EDUCATION OR TRAINING

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) has today been announced as a National Finalist for ‘Best Achievement in Event Education or Training’ in the 2020 Australian Event Awards. The award category recognises the use of event education or training to benefit the wider events

industry. Entries are judged on all aspects of event management including best practice, innovation, marketing, stakeholder engagement and management, sustainability and event legacy.

AFIC founder and event director, Carlina Ericson, says she is thrilled with the result! “I am absolutely overjoyed to learn that AFIC has been selected as National Finalist. It’s tremendous honour to be recognised by your peers from across the country. I set out to create an event that appealed to a niche market and it definitely paid off,” she said.

Brenda LaPorte, co-chair of the Judging Panel, reported that “the entries put forward for judging on average scored significantly higher than last year. This is an incredible result knowing what the industry has been through in 2020. It clearly reflects the high quality of the events delivered across

Australia and what we have to look forward to when our industry makes its comeback.”

AFIC is Australia’s only conference for festival management personnel. Its inaugural event was held during 24-25 October 2019 in Coffs Harbour, NSW.

It attracted 100 delegates from almost every State and Territory, and included all tiers of Government, private festival organisers, consultancy services, educational institutions, suppliers, and more.

The 2020 event has been postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19; however, Ms Ericson says she is determined to see AFIC return once again with the promise of delivering a highly relevant conference programme that gives delegates a unique opportunity to learn, share and connect with colleagues,

prospective clients and suppliers in a ‘never-before-seen’ way.

“Work on next year’s event has commenced, along with a number of interim projects that will provide direct benefit to the industry. “When we return for the next conference there will be a number of discussions needing to take place that will be crucial to the industry getting back on its feet. A key positive out of the Covid-19 crisis is that everyone understands now more than ever the importance of working collectively to safeguard the future of industry – it all starts with coming together for a simple conversation.

“I look forward to seeing the end result of the judging process and wish all of the other entrants, especially those that represent quality festivals, the best of luck”, says Ms Ericson.

Award winners will be announced across 19-21 October, 2020 at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Adelaide. More information is available at www.eventawards.com.au

