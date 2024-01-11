AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE RETURNS IN 2025

The next Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) will be held in 2025, organisers announced 11th January 2024.

It’s pressing pause on 2024 as its venue, Luna Park in Sydney, is undertaking major renovations this year.

“We were prepared to wait until it was available again because it proved to be AFIC’s best venue in the event’s four-year history,” said AFIC founder and event director, Carlina Ericson.

Carlina Ericson

Luna Park Sydney hosted AFIC for the first time in 2023, across 30 – 31 August, to its biggest attendance yet of 150+ delegates and speakers.

“Feedback from our delegates was that they absolutely loved Luna Park Sydney for a number of reasons,” Ms Ericson explained.

“It was central and accessible for those in Sydney, as well as for those from the rest of NSW and Australia, and especially for those who flew in from abroad.

“Besides, how could you beat those spectacular water views? Being able to set sail on our harbour cruise and final networking event was the cherry on top.”

During the 2024 hiatus, Ericson will ensure that the acclaimed AFIC returns “bigger and better in 2025!”

She will head to Europe to attend major festivals and meet with international promoters and suppliers about getting involved in AFIC 2025 as keynote speakers, panellists and workshop curators.

“There is so much advancement in festivals and events in the northern hemisphere in terms of technology, security, safety, sustainability and crowd science, among other things,” Ms Ericson added.

“These issues are of paramount importance to those who attend AFIC to learn how to better produce quality events, whether it be in the areas of music, arts & culture, food and drink, ‘intellectual & ideas’ or sports.

“It’s important that AFIC continues to maintain its position as the central meeting place for the festival industry sector and its auxiliary businesses.”

Throughout 2024, Ms Ericson will also attend Australian events as Tamworth Country Music Festival, The Gum Ball and Bluesfest to see first-hand the challenges organisers are facing and to speak to their teams, patrons and suppliers about other issues.

Rhoda Roberts – AFIC 2023

Those who attend AFIC include (but aren’t limited to):

Festival directors / event managers

Artistic directors / programming coordinators

Site managers

Venue managers

They are joined by suppliers to the industry, such as:

Ticketing

Event management software

Insurance

Site management / security

Sustainable waste management

Other examples of relevant organisations who attend include:

Educational institutions

State and Federal government

Regional tourism organisations

Various industry associations

Last year’s keynote speakers were Rhoda Roberts AO – Creative Director of Parrtjima Festival and First Nations advisor; and, Anthony Bastic AM – CEO & Creative Director, AGB Events (co-founder of VIVID Sydney and Parrtjima Festival).

2023 speakers: The Hon. John Graham, MLC (NSW Minister for the Arts, Music, Night-time Economy, Jobs and Tourism), Berish Bilander (Green Music Australia), Samantha Palmer (AUSTRADE), Greg Donavan (Outback Music Festival Group), Ashleigh O’Gara (AbilityFest / Untitled Group), Jason Holmes (H2 Insurance Solutions), Roderick van Gelder (Event Safety Institute Australia), Jessica Wundke (Green Industries SA), Caitlin McNaughton (Patternmakers), Andrew Macarthur (Clean Vibes and City Return and Earn), Shannon Green (Sydney Showground / Royal Agricultural Society of NSW), Liz Martin (Accessible Arts), Sally Porteous (Event Managers Network), Lisa Dowsett (Northern Beaches Council), Jake Challenor (Sound Story), Alana Hay (Milestone Creative), Jeremy Fleming (Stagekings), Luke Trickett (Backpocket), Andew Stone (Meshh Australia) and Robert Slikker (Olinga Group / Bold Futures).

