Australian Monitor ISP Power Amplifiers Webinar

Please join Euan Brown (Australian Monitor General Manager) and Jesse Kovac (Australian Monitor Engineering Manager) on Thursday 29 October when Amber Technology and Australian Monitor host a webinar to introduce you to the ISP range of power amplifiers. We’ll also show the capabilities of the ALMA control software.

Topic: Australian Monitor ISP Power Amplifiers ISP-ALMA-Devices-1

When: Oct 29, 2020 12:00 PM AEDT Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney

(11am Brisbane; 9am Perth; 11.30am Adelaide;10.30am Darwin; 2pm Auckland)

Register in advance for this webinar:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About the ISP Series

The ISP Series is Australian Monitor’s premium offering of multichannel Class D power amplifiers, delivering high quality audio reinforcement in the following options – Dual channel 120W or 250W and Quad channel 120W or 250W.

Full DSP, Ethernet control and Dante expansion are just some of the features that make the ISP the flexible “go to” power amplifiers for almost any project.

Featuring:

Ethernet control

Full Featured DSP

ErP Low Power Standby

Dante® support and efficient Class D amplifiers.

The ISP also features ALMA Control Software which allows you to connect, configure and control the product from any device supporting an HTML5 compliant web browser.