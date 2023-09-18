AV Stumpfl screens for Greta Van Fleet

AV Stumpfl’s industry-standard Monoblox projection screens helped deliver visual impact for Dreams in Gold, the latest, critically acclaimed world tour by Grammy-winning rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet.

The Dreams in Gold tour, in support of Greta Van Fleet’s acclaimed 2021 album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, kicked off in the band’s home state of Michigan in March 2022 and concluded at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on 28th March 2023.

For the final North American leg of the tour, Missouri-based Gateway Studios & Production Services (GSPS) provided a 4K video production package comprising equipment from Ross Video, Panasonic, Canon, Fujifilm (Fujinon lenses) and Barco (4K projectors). GSPS also supplied projection screens for the shows, choosing Monoblox projection surfaces and frames from its existing inventory of AV Stumpfl screens.

Advertisement

Andy Gerber, president of production services for GSPS, says it was a “bittersweet” moment to see Dreams in Gold come to an end, having “supported the tour with video since last August”, but praises the work of the GSPS video team, who used all the AV tools at their disposal to deliver an electrifying production worthy of the band’s brand of “classic rock and roll at its finest” (concert review, 8th March 2023, QRO).

For the Dreams in Gold tour, the 671cm × 377cm Monoblox screens were used for IMAG purposes, allowing the band to be visible to the crowd even in large arenas such as the 19,000-capacity Golden 1 Center, the 19,000- cap. AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and the 21,500-cap. AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida (which Greta Van Fleet played on 5th November and 10th March, respectively). Gerber explains that GSPS rear projected the video content, with a throw distance of between 11–20m depending on the size and lay-out of the venue.

Manufactured in Austria, AV Stumpfl’s lightweight, portable Monoblox displays are the mobile projection screen of choice for the world’s leading rental–staging companies.

Advertisement

Monoblox offers users easy handling, a quick set-up, low operating costs, and great image quality. It ships with a variety of different surface types, as well as an industry-leading five-year warranty.

“We had a blast on the Dreams in Gold tour providing our 4K video production package to one of the most exciting bands in rock’n’roll today,” comments Gerber. “When we were also asked to supply projection screens for the tour, it was a no-brainer that we’d turn to our stock of Monoblox, whose reputation for ease of use, superior build quality and high durability means it is rightly regarded as a standard in the live touring industry.”

www.avstumpfl.com