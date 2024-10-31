AV1 Marks 20 Years with Emerald Celebration at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

Australian event production company AV1 celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday, 26 October, with an intimate emerald and platinum-themed event held at Canvas, the newly opened fine-dining restaurant at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), a longstanding AV1 partner venue. The celebration brought together current and former long-term employees, marking two decades of operation in the events industry.

The evening began with a private viewing of Primavera, Young Australian Artists, an exhibition supported by AV1 as part of its ongoing partnership with the MCA. Following the exhibition, guests enjoyed a three-course dinner overlooking Sydney harbour.

Speaking at the event, Nigel Mintern, Managing Director of AV1, said, “As we look back on two decades in this industry, it’s impossible not to feel immense pride. From small beginnings, we’ve grown into a trusted leader, curating premium event experiences for our clients and exceeding expectations time and time again.”

“A heartfelt thank you to our long-serving staff, whose dedication and loyalty have shaped AV1 into what it is today… None of this would be possible without our amazing clients, who trust us to bring their visions to life. We thank them for allowing us to be part of their journey. Together, we’ve made magic happen.”

Nigel Mintern and Keith Wootton

Nigel ended his speech by presenting Keith Wootton, AV1’s Founder, with a platinum record, symbolising the 20-year milestone.

“I started AV1 in 2004 from my home office with a laptop, a three-in-one printer and a mobile phone. Although it was a crowded market and I had no business plan, I did have a spirit of adventure and soon realised that AV1 could be something special. AV1 has had amazing growth and success over these 20 years and I’m very grateful to everyone who pulled on an AV1 t-shirt and contributed to the adventure. Long may it continue!”

Keith said, as he addressed the room.

Over the past 20 years, AV1 has grown into a well-recognised presence in the industry, producing over 1,000 events for its clients in over 150 venues each year. Highlights from the company’s 20 years in business include its achievement of B Corp status in 2016; expansion into Melbourne & the Gold Coast; production of the Rotary International Conference in 2019 for 14,000+ delegates; and winning 14 Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) Awards, including induction into the Hall of Fame from 2015 to 2018 and most recently, the MEA National Audio Visual Services award in 2024.