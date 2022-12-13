AV1 opens new facility to house $1 million in equipment investment

B Corp certified audio-visual production company AV1 welcomes a new era for its operations with an investment of $1M in equipment upgrades and a move to a 1,287sqm premises at 64 Burrows Road in Alexandria, Sydney.

The new AV1 HQ sees AV1 investing in three key areas; Operations, Staff and Inventory.

The larger facility has a dedicated space for set up and rehearsal of live events, training capabilities, studios for content production and remote recordings, increased inventory storage for operational efficiencies, including pre-loading vehicles.

AV1 has increased its inventory with the latest equipment including Barco vision switching systems, Sony cameras and advanced wireless communications systems, along with the replenishment of digital audio equipment and lighting.

Addressing the current workforce shortages, AV1 also welcomes new permanent positions and an 18-month training programme to level-up existing staff and attract new team members. Its new facility has a dedicated training space to allow rapid upskilling.

Keith Wootton, Managing Director, AV1 said, the relocation and investments in new systems and technology cements the company’s firm focus on the future of live and hybrid event productions, along with dynamic content, delivering best-in-class solutions for clients.

“Our business is growing; our clients are investing in their live event strategies, and we are poised to continue to deliver exceptional productions for them. We have always been and remain to be all about our customers. They are at the heart of everything we do.

“2023 will be a landmark year for AV1. We have come a long way in our 18 years of operations and we’re not stopping now. A healthy business, hearty team and happy customers have been key to our success. We believe that as we continue to service our clients and this wonderful events industry, while providing an exceptional employee experience, we will continue to thrive,” said Wootton.

AV1’s new space located at 64 Burrows Road Alexandria is within proximity to the Sydney CBD, the airport and the new M8 motorway. Its neighbours include Valiant Events, Yulli’s Brews and the recently announced Qantas Training and Flight Simulator Centre, set to open in 2024.