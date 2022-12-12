AVE TAKE ON PROEL

Proel has announced a distribution deal with AVE, which will see the two companies collaborating to introduce the Italian-manufactured products into the Australian market. The agreement, which took place in the second quarter of 2022, was made possible by M-Global, the consultancy company initially bridging the two together.

Chandan Mahtani of M-Global said: “It brings me great joy to connect two companies who appreciate each other’s capabilities and expertise. When we all met together at AVE’s headquarters in Melbourne, it was amazing to see both companies hit the ground running.”

AVE quickly invested in Proel demo equipment which then went out to its dealers, proving to be a great advantage for Proel. The distributor is said to be well-versed in the products and actively participates in industry tradeshows and publications throughout Australia.

Luca Pasquinelli, Proel International sales manager, said of the agreement: “Working with AVE is a huge pleasure and an honour at the same time. AVE is one of the largest and fastest growing companies in Australia and we are confident that what we have with AVE will be a long and profitable partnership. From our side, we’ll give them the maximum support to consolidate the brands presence in Australia.”

Ben Rawnsley of AVE echoed this enthusiasm: “We are excited for the opportunity to bring Proel Stage Equipment, Die Hard, and the Italian made Axiom Pro Audio brands to Australia. The brands offer unique solutions that not only complement our existing lines but also offer intelligent solutions for our dealers and the Australian market. The service and support we have received from the Proel team has been amazing and we are looking forward to working together.”

L to R – AVE’s Robert Szabo, M-Global’s Chandan Mahtani, Axiom Pro Audio’s Elio Caia, AVE’s Ben Rawnsley and Steve Szabo, and Proel’s Luca Pasquinelli

Reflections on the past year…

If a day can make a difference, then what can be done in a year? It is fair to say that the times preceding 2022 have been some of the toughest we have all faced. As we near the end of 2022, we look back at a year filled with positive news and updates from customers, and the many milestones achieved by AVE.

No one can deny how good it was to be able to attend industry events again – the lights, the sounds, and the ability to meet (responsibly) face-to-face. This year, AVE was able to attend the NAMM and Pro Light & Sound International trade shows, as well as exhibit at the local ENTECH Roadshow and the Integrate Expo, each one responsible for some key events.

NAMM – the launch of the new Chauvet DJ ILS system

Pro Light & Sound – the global launch of MAILA modular line array (coming to Australia very soon) and acquisition of Cameo

Integrate – where AVE was able to showcase our integration lines

ENTECH – that helped us launch our most recent laser presentation

But 2022 was not just about attending key events. We were able to accommodate our own Laser Industry Night with special guests Norbert Stangl and Denis Phoenix from Laserworld Europe, where we provided specialist training on high-end laser display systems, custom laser shows, and an introduction to laser safety.

Excitingly, this year has also seen AVE grow our customer offering with four brands being added to our already revered customer list; ChamSys (Quick Q), Cameo, Axiom, and Proel Stage Systems.

Our dedication to offering the best brands is only matched by our dedication to providing market-leading services and support. As part of that, we are proud to announce that we have also grown as a team and welcomed three new sales reps across NSW, WA, and QLD, and two new head office team members.

Thank you to all who have joined us on this journey. We look forward to continuing to have you as part of the AVE family. So here’s to 2023. May it continue to be successful and prosperous for all.