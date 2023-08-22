AVer Information Inc. partners with Amber Technology

AVer Information Inc., the award-winning video collaboration and education technology solutions provider, has appointed Amber Technology as the distributor of its groundbreaking MD330U Series line of medical-grade cameras for the Australian market.

Suitable for all healthcare settings, including hospitals, GP offices, aged care facilities, and for telehealth scenarios, the MDU330U Series incorporates advanced technological capabilities—such as artificial intelligence (AI) face tracking, AI noise reduction, one-click pan-tilt, and one-button snapshot—empowering medical practitioners to streamline workflows and improve efficiencies. Additionally, the cameras are equipped with infrared capabilities for night view, ensuring optimal visibility even in dark environments.

Stanley Cheng, Vice President at AVer Information Inc., said, “The introduction of the MDU330U Series represents a significant leap forward in imaging technology for professional healthcare environments. Our cameras offer unrivaled capabilities and flexibility, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the best possible patient care. Our partnership with Amber Technology marks an important milestone in putting state-of-the-art imaging technology into the hands of healthcare professionals across Australia. Together, we aim to revolutionise the way healthcare providers deliver care and improve patient outcomes through advanced video collaboration solutions.”

Nathan Brady, General Manager, Amber Technology, said, “AVer’s medical grade cameras are a game-changer for the healthcare industry. We are excited to partner with AVer and introduce these cutting-edge solutions to our customers in the Australian market. The MDU330U Series offers unmatched imaging capabilities and will undoubtedly transform telemedicine, operating room procedures, and patient monitoring.”

One of the standout features of the AVer MDU330U Series is the impressive 30X optical zoom, which ensures exceptional clarity and precision in capturing every intricate detail. The cameras boast a remarkable 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, delivering vivid images that let healthcare professionals make accurate assessments and diagnoses. The fast focus speed and wide-angle pan-tilt degree further enhance the user experience, providing effortless maneuverability and comprehensive coverage.

Medical carts equipped with MDU330U Series cameras can take telemedicine to the next level, creating instant two-way communication between healthcare providers and patients in any ward. The detachable camera head in handheld mode provides close-up imaging, facilitating assessments of wound and skin conditions with greater precision.

In operating rooms, the MDU330U Series cameras are invaluable tools for capturing every critical moment of surgical procedures. The recorded footage serves as a valuable reference for future training, reduces medical disputes, and contributes to ongoing medical education. Furthermore, the MDU330U Series cameras seamlessly integrate with existing information systems and can be used in conjunction with up to 265 cameras on the ICU dashboard, and with the additional help from AI tracking function and various automated settings, it makes virtual intensive care a reality.

Compliance with stringent standards is of utmost importance to AVer. The MDU330U Series is built with medical grade IEC 60601-1-2 certification for electromagnetic compatibility, guaranteeing safety and reliability in professional medical environments.

For more information about AVer’s innovative medical grade cameras, and to explore how they can transform healthcare communication and patient care, please visit https://www.aver.com/default.aspx.