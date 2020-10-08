Immersive Sound for Post Production and Music webinar

Immersive Sound is all around you from cinema to home and even in the music you’re listening to. Are you ready to enter new era of immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® and Pro Tools? Get sound advice from Netflix®, and insight to the Immersive Sound Strategy from Dolby. Learn how multi-platinum selling record producer Matt Lange, and blockbuster film sound designer Will Files are creating Immersive Sound.

Meet all-star line up of our guest speakers and find the innovative way you can create and experience sound at Avid Connect Live APAC 2020: Immersive Sound for Post Production and Music webinar.

Advertisement

Guest Speakers

Creating Music and Mixing in Dolby Atmos

Matt Lange

Multi-platinum selling record producer, composer, musician, and DJ, Matt Lange challenges categorization. Unburdened by genre and trends, the signature of Lange’s work is the relentless devotion to pushing music into the future.

Immersive Sound Strategy for Dolby Atmos Mixing and Music

Christine Thomas, Music Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories

Christine Thomas leads Music Partnerships for Dolby Atmos Music. Leading strategy and business development for enablement of the music industry, Christine works with labels, independents, studios, and creatives to facilitate the adoption of Dolby Atmos technologies for Music.

Avid Solution for Dolby Atmos Mixing for OTT/TV/Film

Will Files, Sound Supervisor, Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom, Star Wars – The Force Awakens, War for the Planet of the Apes, Stranger Things)

Will Files will share his Dolby Atmos sound mixing techniques, to create inspiring feature film soundtracks. Discover how object-based mixing is able to bring the film and the storytelling to life.

Netflix Workflows: Getting Sound Advice

Ozzie Sutherland, Specialist, Production Sound Technology at Netflix

This session will explore Netflix’s commitment to high quality sound through an interactive discussion on dialog-based loudness specifications, localization and M&E creation, delivery best practices, and immersive audio as the future of audio distribution for long form storytelling.

Thursday, 15th October 2020

11am – Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Hong Kong and Taiwan

1pm – AEST / 3pm – NZST ( Find Your Local Time)

Register Now!