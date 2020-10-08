Immersive Sound for Post Production and Music webinar
Immersive Sound is all around you from cinema to home and even in the music you’re listening to. Are you ready to enter new era of immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® and Pro Tools? Get sound advice from Netflix®, and insight to the Immersive Sound Strategy from Dolby. Learn how multi-platinum selling record producer Matt Lange, and blockbuster film sound designer Will Files are creating Immersive Sound.
Meet all-star line up of our guest speakers and find the innovative way you can create and experience sound at Avid Connect Live APAC 2020: Immersive Sound for Post Production and Music webinar.
Guest Speakers
Creating Music and Mixing in Dolby Atmos
Matt Lange
Multi-platinum selling record producer, composer, musician, and DJ, Matt Lange challenges categorization. Unburdened by genre and trends, the signature of Lange’s work is the relentless devotion to pushing music into the future.
Immersive Sound Strategy for Dolby Atmos Mixing and Music
Christine Thomas, Music Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories
Christine Thomas leads Music Partnerships for Dolby Atmos Music. Leading strategy and business development for enablement of the music industry, Christine works with labels, independents, studios, and creatives to facilitate the adoption of Dolby Atmos technologies for Music.
Avid Solution for Dolby Atmos Mixing for OTT/TV/Film
Will Files, Sound Supervisor, Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom, Star Wars – The Force Awakens, War for the Planet of the Apes, Stranger Things)
Will Files will share his Dolby Atmos sound mixing techniques, to create inspiring feature film soundtracks. Discover how object-based mixing is able to bring the film and the storytelling to life.
Netflix Workflows: Getting Sound Advice
Ozzie Sutherland, Specialist, Production Sound Technology at Netflix
This session will explore Netflix’s commitment to high quality sound through an interactive discussion on dialog-based loudness specifications, localization and M&E creation, delivery best practices, and immersive audio as the future of audio distribution for long form storytelling.
Thursday, 15th October 2020
11am – Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Hong Kong and Taiwan
1pm – AEST / 3pm – NZST ( Find Your Local Time)
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.