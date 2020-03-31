Barco ClickShare Conference at ANZ Roadshow

ClickShare Conference took centre stage at the Barco Roadshow ANZ, which kicked off in Brisbane in the first week of March before heading on tour to Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

The Roadshow events offered an opportunity for Barco AV and IT partners, consultants, resellers and customers throughout the region to get hands-on experience with the latest ClickShare product.

Announced in January 2020, ClickShare Conference offers wireless conferencing to take away the friction points that many people experience while hosting video meetings and web conferences.

Advertisement

The workplace in ANZ has changed significantly over the last decade, and recent events like the bushfires in Australia and the impact of COVID-19 globally have changed the way people work.

With a focus on flexible working, expectations of seamless business technology that enables communication and collaboration are higher.

Connecting with any conferencing software, camera brand and laptop, ClickShare Conference’s agnostic and flexible offering is revolutionising the workplace experience. It connects wirelessly to AV meeting room equipment, allowing customers to start a remote meeting faster from their own device and own tools.

“The unanticipated events over the past few months have been a catalyst for workplace transformation.

“For businesses to continue operating at their peak, they need to be flexible and enable collaboration and communication with partners, suppliers and customers wherever they are working from.

“With ClickShare Conference, we’re enabling seamless communication so that people can quickly and easily connect with meeting room technology, using any platform and device of their choice,” commented Claudio Cardile, Barco Managing Director Australia and New Zealand.

“It combines powerful remote communication with easy-to-use wireless collaboration, in any meeting space.

“You can start a meeting from your device, use your preferred conference tool and automatically connect wirelessly to room cameras, microphones and soundbars for a more immersive meeting.

“In less than seven seconds you can conference, collaborate and click with our secure, connected and cloud-managed solution. The response from partners and customers to the product has been overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing the product transform the workplace.”

At the Roadshow, Barco product experts hosted product demos, showcasing unique applications and enhanced functionality for specific use cases.

Attendees at Barco’s Roadshow experienced ClickShare Conference CX-50 and CX-20, which brings premium wireless conferencing and remote collaboration to huddle spaces, meeting rooms, and boardrooms.

Also on show was the XMS cloud management platform, which enables cloud monitoring, management and analytics for workplaces.







Barco’s Craig Saunders

Barco XMS110

Roadshow

Roadshow

ClickShare family









CX Magazine – April 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







