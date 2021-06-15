Barco UDM-4K22 Projectors for Novatech

Celebrating their 20th year in business in 2021, Novatech is looking towards the future with the purchase of a large fleet of Barco UDM-4K22 projectors.

The ten new laser projectors will join their already extensive Barco inventory including the industry workhorse, the UDX-4K32.

As the world still grapples with the impact of COVID-19, Australia has seen the slow return of live events, albeit in an ad hoc fashion and varying by state. South Australia, as the Festival State, has seen 2021 deliver several large events and festivals including the Adelaide Festival, Adelaide Fringe, and Tasting Australia. This has given confidence to local suppliers and event organisers, with companies looking at what events may evolve into during the recovery phase.

Advertisement

Always being an innovator and an early adopter, Novatech’s mantra of innovative event technology has seen their inventory and capability grow across all areas of the business, especially in their vision and projection mapping capability. Being one of the first d3 (now disguise) users in Australia with the first d3 Studio in the country has led to work on some of Australia’s largest vision events, inclduing Vivid Sydney and Parttjima Alice Springs.

To maintain that capability and offer complimentary projectors to their current fleet, the UDMs were the natural choice for their laser source, brightness, size, and robustness. Being a touring company supplying events around Australia, it was important to add units that are flexible and adaptable to touring and a variety of events and applications, from projection blending and large-scale projection mapping, both indoors and outdoors.

Novatech’s Managing Director, Leko Novakovic, remarked “We’ve been a long-time user of Barco products including Encore, S3, E2 & 902 presentation switchers along with HD20, W8 and UDX projectors. So, when we were looking towards the future of our live events, it was a natural choice to complement our fleet with the UDMs. We feel these will provide our clients the highest level of choice and flexibility for unique projection projects along with our day-to-day projections for our events around the country. We also felt it was vitally important to keep investing in the industry to ensure our clients had the best possible equipment to choose from as their events return.”

Audiences won’t have to wait long to experience the new fleet in action, with the inaugural winter festival, Illuminate Adelaide, lighting up the streets and buildings of Adelaide in July 2021. The festival will feature the UDM and UDX projectors on buildings around the city of Adelaide as well as being sure to feature on many events in the near future and for the recovery of live events around Australia.

https://www.ncet.co/