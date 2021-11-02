Best On Ground: The 2021 AFL Grand Final

(Lead photo courtesy AFL Photos)
The Mighty Dees weren’t the only ones breaking a drought on AFL Grand Final day on September 25. The live production industry, including many techs from the locked-down Eastern states, got to lace up their boots and kick a few goals themselves.
In a first for the AFL, the creative, entertainment and tech for the Final was handled by Mushroom Group’s Creative and Events division, headed by the team of Creative Producer Tom Macdonald, and Producer and Production Designer Travis Hogan along with Production Manager and Lighting Designer Simon Johnson. It was truly a national event, with companies, gear, staff and expertise supplied from both within WA and around Australia, all handled out of the AFL’s spiritual home in Melbourne.
And Mushroom put on a spectacular pre-show, with Abbe May belting out AC/DC’s Thunderstruck from the roof of Optus Stadium. Baker Boy gave us a Kylie mashup, and John Butler and guests the Icehouse classic Great Southern Land. Local heroes Eskimo Joe took to the stage to perform their hit Black Fingernails, Red Wine before covering INXS’s Kick. Colin Hay from Men At Work beamed in from LA for Land Down Under and Amy Manford got the honour of singing the national anthem.
The halftime show, now performed just as the sun set, saw Birds of Tokyo belt out three tracks with the Western Australian Symphony Orchestra. There were, literally, fireworks, and the famous lights cladding Optus Stadium got to show off all their colours.
So let’s give credit where credit’s due and get everyone involved to take a bow:
Lighting
The Grand Finals’ lighting design was by Mushroom’s Travis Hogan and Simon Johnson, with Andrew Krenske operating the grandMA on the day. “We needed to cater for both daylight and sunset performances, so the rig needed to be adaptable,” explains Travis. “With this in mind, we curated fixtures from various companies including PRG, Novatech, and Showscreens. The flown rig was made up of 10 trusses in the roof. There were an additional four trusses positioned as front light in the northern stands, four trusses as back light in the southern stand, and four trusses for field light. We also had some wheeled elements that were used in different positions for pre-game and halftime, which consisted of three strobe dollies and two 40 foot trusses of Robe Mega Pointes.”
Lighting Rig
From PRG
12 x Bad Boy HP with colour correction wheels
From Novatech
12 x Claypaky Unico
48 x Claypaky Sharpy
4 x Tour Base Hase
From Showscreens
40 x Robe Megapoint
20 x Claypaky Sharpy
20 x Robe BMFL
36 x Claypaky Stormy
16 x GLP JDC1
16 x Elation Six bar
4 x Robert Juliat Lancelot Followspot
1 x MA Lighting grandMA2 fullsize
1 x MA Lighting grandMA2 lite
3 x MA Lighting grandMA NPU
4 x Antari F7 smazer
plus all rigging and cabling.
Pyro
Pyro was provided by ShowFX Australia and Cardile International Fireworks with Show FX’s Allan Spiegel skilfully hitting the cues. The pre-game entertainment used 21 positions for flames on the field, and 18 positions for pyro loaded with approximately 400 shots. When the players ran on, 12 positions of pyro blasted 250 shots into the air. Eight positions for flames and pyro handled the half time show, and the spectacular fireworks ending Birds of Tokyo’s set were fired off of two barges in the Swan River unleashing 200 shells. Oh, and there was 20kg of confetti shot into the air during the post-game presentations.
Video
Mushroom created a large visual canvas on the field by arraying eight 6×6 metre and eight 3×3 metre ROE LED screens on the field, facing the sky. Supplied by Big Picture, the 3x3s were built from ROE MC7 panels, and the 6×6 from ROE CB5. A stage skirt was created with ROBE CB5 mounted on 45° angle.
“One of the challenges facing the video department was seamlessly integrating the built-in LED striping around the ground,” adds Travis Hogan. “They had to ensure all video sources arrived at their destinations at the same time, regardless of what processing was in-line. The venue required the in-house Daktronics system to handle their advertising commitments, but the pre-game and halftime entertainment packages required disguise to take the reins. This needed to be seamless with redundant failover, so a dual Barco E2 system was installed in-line which tied together both systems effortlessly and reliably. disguise also looked after some playout packages going to both the house and broadcast simultaneously, requiring some fine-tuned multiple outputs to handle the delay requirements between camera and screen.”
Video
disguise media servers provided by Novatech and operated by Caleb Restall
All content created by Dave Hase from Hase Productions
Video panels, venue LED integration: Big Picture, Creative Technology
Video staging elements: Pro Stage Victoria
Audio
Optus Stadium’s gigantic in-house Nexo rig was more than capable of revving the crowd up, and James ‘Oysters’ Kilpatrick was at the helm of the mix on an AVID S6L, going out to the crowd and to broadcast. Lewis Paton-Ryan handled monitors on a DiGiCo SD10, with a massive 164 in-ear monitor packs on the field, supplied by both local company Audio Technik and JPJ Audio.
Audio Crew
Team Leader/System Tech: Andy Walters
2IC: Clancy Travers
FOH and Broadcast Mix: James ‘Oysters’ Kilpatrick
Monitor Engineer: Lewis Paton-Ryan
Stadium System Tech: John Kerns
RF Coordinator: Scott Jennings
RF Wrangler: Jacob Gray
Comms Mixer: Rob Knowles
Patch Tech: Charles Logan
Stagehand/Roof guy: Ben Tarbard
Companies On the Ground in Perth
Video panels, venue LED integration: Big Picture, Creative Technology
Video staging elements: Pro Stage Victoria
Media servers, lighting fixtures, comms: Novatech
Staging, lighting fixtures: PRG
Pyro, Fireworks: ShowFX Australia, Cardile International Fireworks
Lighting, rigging, lighting control: Show Screens, CCP
Staging: Corprahire
Backline: Lounge Backline
Broadcast and on-field audio: Audio Technic
Audio performer monitoring and audio infrastructure: JPJ Audio
Content: Hase Productions, Dave Hase
East Coast Crew
Creative Producer: Tom Macdonald
Producer and Production Designer: Travis Hogan
Talent Producer: Anna Toman
Choreographer: Yvette Lee
Musical Director: Chong Lim
Production Director: Nick Pitts
Production Manager and Lighting Designer: Simon Johnson
Audio Director: James ‘Oysters’ Kilpatrick
Pyro Designer: Allan Spiegel
Stage Manager: Jeremy Nolan
Head of Video: Dan Aulich
Video Crew Chief: Matt Downs
Adelaide Crew
Lighting Director: Andrew Krenske
Media Server Operator: Caleb Restall
RF Tech: Rowan Lee
Comms techs: Leko Novakovic, Michael Wickens
Perth Local Crew
Assistant Production Manager: Leon Kneebone
Site Manager: Glenn Watson
Playback Tech: Andy Walters
Monitor Operator: Lewis Ryan
Lighting Crew Chief: Justin Twible
