Beyond the Hype: What Sustainability Really Means in Event Production 

Sustainability has become a key talking point in the events industry, but what does it really mean in practice? Many events market themselves as “green” by banning plastic straws or providing recycling bins. While these are small steps in the right direction, they do little to address the core environmental challenges of large-scale event production.

From power consumption and transport emissions to material waste and infrastructure limitations, the reality is that live events have a significant carbon footprint. To move beyond greenwashing, event professionals need long-term, scalable solutions that go beyond waste reduction, and fundamentally change how events are powered, built, and managed. This article explores practical strategies such as infrastructure investment, efficient lighting, material reuse, and supplier accountability to help events transition towards sustainability.

Rethinking Power: Moving Away from Generators

One of the most pressing sustainability challenges in event production is energy use, with many large outdoor events relying on diesel generators. Whilst these provide a reliable power source, they produce high carbon emissions, noise pollution, and ongoing fuel costs that make them an untenable long-term solution. A key reason for this reliance is the limited availability of fixed power at many outdoor venues. Without adequate infrastructure, organisers have little choice but to use temporary power solutions, creating both financial and logistical challenges while increasing environmental impact.

The most effective approach to reducing generator reliance depends on the existing power infrastructure at each venue. At sites with sufficient grid access, installing additional fixed power distribution points and high-capacity power connections in strategic locations ensures that event power needs are met, without relying on temporary generators. This solution allows organisers to plug directly into the local electricity supply, reducing emissions and eliminating the logistical challenges of fuel-powered systems. Deploying battery storage solutions alongside grid power can further enhance efficiency and delivery capacity by lowering grid impact and storing excess energy until needed on-site.

At venues where grid access is limited or unreliable, a different approach is needed. Upgrading local grid connections involves increasing transformer capacity, extending high-voltage networks, or installing additional distribution boards to improve capacity across an event site. Government funding and sustainability grants can help venues invest in these infrastructure upgrades, making them more accessible and cost effective. These upgrades not only support large-scale events but also provide a more viable long-term solution for smaller events on a multi-year outlook, reducing the reliance on temporary power solutions year after year.

Solar powered generators are emerging as an alternative, becoming more readily available and offering a more eco conscious option. However, for temporary large-scale events in urban areas, they remain cost prohibitive, making permanent infrastructure improvements a more financially and operationally viable long-term solution. For festivals in remote locations where onsite power infrastructure is often unavailable, solar generators present a more practical alternative, reducing reliance on diesel while providing a sustainable power source in off grid environments.

Hydrogen power generators are emerging as a low-emission alternative and are commercially available in Australia. However, current models are best suited for small-scale applications, with limited capacity for large event power demands. As hydrogen infrastructure expands and technology advances, their viability for major event production may improve over time.

Given these limitations, long-term investments in permanent power infrastructure offer the most reliable and scalable solution for reducing generator reliance. Beyond lowering fuel dependence and emissions, infrastructure upgrades give event organisers greater flexibility in planning and production. With reliable access to power, venues can support a wider range of activations without the constraints of temporary power solutions. Additionally, venues that invest in these upgrades become more attractive to event organisers looking for sustainable and logistically streamlined sites, increasing their long-term usability and commercial appeal.

Energy Efficiency in Event Lighting

Lighting is a major energy consumer in event production and sustainability measures require more than the simple use of efficient fixtures. With LED technology now standard, the focus should be on minimising excess power consumption through smarter programming, optimised fixture placement, and better power management. This applies not only to the performance space but to the entire event site. A strategic approach to lighting design ensures that energy use is carefully controlled without compromising the overall impact of the event.

Pre-visualisation software is one of the most effective tools for reducing unnecessary power use. Programs such as WYSIWYG and Vectorworks Vision allow lighting designers to simulate different setups, calculate output, and refine fixture placement before installation begins. This process ensures that only the required number of fixtures are used, eliminating excessive lighting and avoiding wasted energy.

Zoned lighting control and automation systems help reduce unnecessary power consumption by ensuring that only required areas are illuminated at any given time. DMX or networked control systems allow organisers to dim or switch off lights in non-essential areas, while pre-programmed automation and time-based cues further optimise energy use by preventing lights from being left on unnecessarily. Motion sensors, commonly used in architectural lighting, are also being integrated into event production, particularly in spaces where continuous lighting is not required. These combined approaches help lower energy consumption without compromising functionality or production quality.

Another way to reduce energy consumption is by using multi-functional hybrid fixtures instead of multiple single-purpose lights. LED moving heads, profile spots, and washes can perform multiple roles within a single unit, reducing the number of fixtures required and lowering overall power draw. This not only improves energy efficiency, it simplifies rigging, reducing cabling requirements, and minimises the infrastructure needed to support lighting setups.

In addition to optimising fixture placement and programming, reducing reliance on constant power sources is another key factor in improving lighting efficiency. Many events now use battery-powered and wireless LED fixtures, eliminating the need for continuous mains power or generator use. These fixtures provide a flexible, energy-efficient solution, particularly in venues where wired power access is limited or where reducing cables improves safety and logistics.

Several industry-standard options are widely used. The Astera AX5 TriplePAR is a powerful wireless uplight with long battery life, ideal for ambient and decorative lighting. The Chauvet Freedom Par Hex-4 features wireless DMX control and a hex-colour LED system, offering versatile colour mixing without requiring a power connection. For spot lighting, the Claypaky GlowUp delivers high-output illumination with full wireless capabilities, making it a practical choice for mobile or temporary setups. With improvements in lithium-ion battery capacity, recharge efficiency, and energy management, these fixtures are becoming an increasingly viable option for both large scale productions and smaller activations, providing faster installation, greater flexibility, and a more sustainable approach to event lighting.

The Circular Economy in Events: Reusing and Repurposing Materials

The event industry generates significant waste each year, particularly from staging, décor, and temporary structures that are often discarded after a single use. Reducing single use materials and adopting a circular economy approach, where materials are reused, repurposed, or recycled, can significantly lower an event’s environmental impact while maintaining high production standards.

A keyway to reduce waste is by moving away from custom built, single use staging. Modular staging provides a reusable alternative that can be reconfigured for multiple events, reducing material consumption and costs. Renting or investing in adaptable staging systems improves efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

Set design and décor also contribute to event waste. Partnering with set design companies to reuse scenic elements prevents unnecessary disposal. Events like Burning Man have demonstrated how repurposed scrap materials can be transformed into creative, large-scale installations. Emerging technologies such as 3D printing are also being explored as a sustainable approach to scenic design. In 2017, the Rome Opera Theatre used 3D printed scenic elements for its production of Fra Diavolo, demonstrating how this method can support efficient and sustainable stage construction. While currently only a small percentage of 3D printing materials are recycled, advancements in the field could make this a more viable option in the future.

Transporting materials across multiple locations further increases an event’s carbon footprint. Freight consolidation, which reduces the number of transport trips for staging and décor, can significantly cut emissions. Sourcing materials and equipment locally further lowers transport related impact while supporting local businesses. Transitioning to electric or hybrid transport for crew and equipment is another step forward, with rental options and government incentives making this shift increasingly viable.

By embracing modular staging, upcycled scenic design, and smarter transport choices, events can dramatically reduce waste and emissions while also cutting costs. As the industry moves toward more sustainable practices, these changes will not only become standard but will also define the future of large-scale event production. The shift towards a circular economy is already underway, and organisers who prioritise reuse and resource efficiency will be better positioned to meet the growing expectations of stakeholders, sponsors, and audiences.

Rethinking Waste: Beyond Plastic-Free Events

Many events promote themselves as “plastic-free,” yet waste management extends far beyond eliminating single use plastics. What happens to materials after an event is just as important as what is used during it. Ensuring waste is managed correctly requires strategic planning, clear signage, and active engagement from both organisers and attendees.

One of the biggest challenges in event waste management is preventing contamination in recycling streams. Without clear systems in place, attendees often dispose of waste incorrectly, making effective recycling difficult. To address this, some festivals have introduced colour-coded waste collection stations with clear signage to guide attendees on disposal. Splendour in the Grass took this a step further, implementing a ‘Green Team’ of volunteers who actively educated festival goers on waste separation, significantly improving recycling rates.

Another successful initiative is container deposit recycling programs, which encourage responsible disposal by providing a financial incentive for returning drink containers. At events where these programs have been implemented, recycling rates have increased, and fewer bottles and cans are left as litter. Some festivals have also experimented with discount incentives, where attendees receive vouchers or reduced prices on food and drinks in exchange for returning recyclables, reinforcing sustainable behaviour through direct engagement.

Ultimately, effective recycling programs require clear signage, trained waste station staff, and engagement with recycling facilitiesto ensure materials are properly processed. Without these elements, even well-intentioned waste reduction efforts can fall short. By prioritising comprehensive waste sorting systems and incentivising responsible disposal, events can move beyond simply being “plastic-free” and towards a genuine sustainable approach to waste management.

Sustainable Catering and Bar Service

Food and beverage service is a major contributor to event waste, yet it is often overlooked in sustainability efforts. Single use packaging, food surplus, and inefficient ordering systems all add to an event’s environmental footprint.

One of the most effective strategies is transitioning to reusable cup systems rather than relying solely on compostable disposables. Reusable cups provide a closed loop solution, where attendees pay a deposit and receive a refund upon return, significantly reducing waste while keeping materials in circulation. This system, already in place at major festivals, minimises single use waste and eliminates reliance on disposable alternatives.

For food service, where reusable plate systems may not always be practical, compostable packaging is a sustainable alternative. When correctly sorted and sent to industrial composting facilities, items such as biodegradable food trays and bowls break down efficiently, reducing waste. Ensuring clearly marked composting stations and working with food vendors who use responsible packaging helps maximise their environmental benefits.

Reducing food waste is another crucial step. Food donation programs allow surplus food to be redirected to local food banks and charities rather than being discarded. Events often produce large quantities of uneaten food, much of which is still safe for consumption. By establishing partnerships with food rescue organisations, organisers can ensure that excess food is safely handled and redistributed to those in need.

Another impactful change is eliminating unnecessary packaging through digital ordering systems. Printed menus, receipts, and disposable order slips contribute to avoidable waste. By transitioning to QR code menus, mobile ordering apps, and digital payments, events can streamline service operations while significantly reducing disposable materials.

By incorporating reusable cup systems, responsible food packaging strategies, food donation programs, and digital ordering, event organisers can take a high impact, scalable approach to reducing catering and bar related waste. These strategies not only lower the environmental footprint of events but also provide cost-effective, long-term solutions for sustainable food and beverage service.

Suppliers and Vendors

Sustainability in event production is a shared responsibility. Vendors, suppliers, and production teams all play a role in reducing environmental impact, from staging and lighting to catering and waste management. Ensuring sustainability across these areas requires more than just individual efforts, it depends on collaboration and clear expectations.

Event organisers can strengthen their sustainability commitments by embedding environmental policies into supplier selection. This means prioritising vendors that use energy efficient technology, responsible transport logistics, and sustainable material sourcing. Requests for Proposals can set clear expectations by favouring suppliers with recognised sustainability certifications, responsible sourcing policies, or waste reduction initiatives. By aligning procurement with environmental goals, organisers can make sustainability a standard across event operations.

Final Thoughts

Sustainability in event production is not about perfection, but progress. It goes beyond banning plastic straws or making small symbolic changes. Real impact comes from improving energy efficiency, waste management, adopting circular design principles, and embedding sustainability across the entire supply chain. Events that take sustainability seriously are not only lowering their environmental footprint but also gaining a competitive edge as brands and stakeholders prioritise responsible practices.

Every event is an opportunity to refine and improve. By reviewing each implementation, measuring impact, and making informed adjustments, organisers can create more efficient and sustainable events over time. The shift towards environmentally responsible event production is already underway, and those who act now will set the standard for the future of the industry.

