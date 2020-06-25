Big Picture launches premium live event studio facility in Sydney

Big Picture has announced its premium live event studio offering based in Sydney, Australia. They are joining forces with production partners South West Solutions and Ikonix to offer the most technologically advanced and connected virtual event space in Australia to support clients to deliver broadcast-quality online events, corporate theatre, and live performance experiences.

The partnership is a response to the increase in demand for solutions to move events and performances into the online space at the highest quality whilst expanding reach and interaction with remote audience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Set up in a purpose-built broadcast studio with superior back of house make-up, green room and dressing room facilities with sound treatment and air-conditioning, secure location, full global broadcast-grade fibre

connectivity to allow remote guests to connect from our COVID-Safe remote studios globally in real-time or from their own location securely via existing devices.

“There is no other offering to this scale with the extensive professional broadcast studio facilities, global secure connectivity and industry-leading production technology captured with a premium 4K UHD camera

system to our knowledge in Australia which specifically caters for the live event, corporate theatre and music sectors. We look forward to supporting our clients to deliver ground-breaking events in a new way whilst continually pushing technical boundaries with the support of our studio partners,” said Josh Moffat, Business Development at Big Picture.

The main studio set comprises a 40 square metre high fidelity ROE Black Onyx 2.8mm LED screen over 4000 pixels wide in a concave curve, running Brompton processing, with dual ROE Carbon 3mm LED Screens for presenter foldback, showing remote audiences, and presenter notes, connected by a Barco E2 control system and Disguise GX2C media servers for complete presentation integration and support for remote video calls and presentation connectivity to suit any requirement.

The secondary set is an XR stage that allows complete virtual set customisation with Panasonic 4K PTZ cameras with total tracking integration to the disguise servers and presenter interaction in real-time which is not possible on a standard green screen setup. This features dual LED screen walls and an LED floor, along with content and integration partner Ikonix, any virtual set or elaborate content requirement can be realised to its full potential.

The sets are illuminated by a cutting-edge lighting package from South West Solutions comprising of state-of-the-art intelligent and effects fixtures to cover broadcast white key light along with any artistic requirement for a musical performance or theatrical spectacular. Fixtures include Martin MAC Aura XB, VDO Atomic Dot, Ayrton Mistral and Bora, Clay Paky Sharpy, GLP JDC-1 strobes, X4 Bar 20s and GT-1 Hybrid Luminaires with Pro Lights Eclipse Panel TWC all controlled from a GrandMA 2 Full Size with ELC data

distribution and StageSmarts’ SmartPDU power distribution.



A turn-key 4K UHD broadcast camera system based around Ross Carbonite Ultra and Ultrix backbone supports capture from Panasonic AK-UC4000 camera chains with Fujinon ultra high definition camera lensing. Fully integrated with Riedel Artist intercom system and MicroN signal distribution, integrated remote cloud-based intercom connectivity to communicate in real time with remote locations and personnel worldwide. EVS replay servers and Ross Xpression or Chyron graphics solutions can be

implemented to meet any technical brief. Redundant Streaming to any platform is supported along with direct local, and global, fibre connectivity, which offers a solution for all requirements.

For more information on Big Picture’s new live event studio or to schedule a tour, please contact studio@bigpicture.com