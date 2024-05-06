Brisbane, September 2023

“I’ve been Production Manager at BIGSOUND for 12 years,” says Eddie Gresack. “Last year, Peter Kubow from MadisonAV and I walked around and looked at different venues and talked about what would be a good fit for JBL A Series. We settled on Soapbox Brewery, which was a brand new venue for us and a brand new venue in terms of offering live music, plus Blute’s and The Sound Garden, which had existing PAs, but I wanted to make this special and was looking at ways to improve what was already a good space.”

“The JBL A Series rolled out very well. I was really happy with the way the system sounded in Soapbox Brewery, and both Blute’s and The Sound Garden were both huge improvements over their house systems. Tim Roberts, who is production manager for Blute’s, Black Bear Lodge, and The Brightside, liked the rig in Blute’s and he definitely thought it was an improvement on what they have. He was impressed enough to carry on the conversation about perhaps outfitting Brightside Backyard with JBL A Series. The Soapbox Brewery people were thrilled.”

It wasn’t just the product that inspired Eddie’s admiration. “I was also impressed by the fact that MadisonAV had their own crew come in. Peter Kubow and the crew installed each rig and were there for me. When they were bumping in Soapbox, which is upstairs, they asked “Do you need any help with the other stuff that you are bringing in?” We had a monitor rig, front of house desk, and backline. They let us use their crew to bump in, which really helped, and is very cool. They are great staff with really good follow-through. It was very refreshing!”