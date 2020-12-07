



Bose has introduced three new portable line array systems — the L1 Pro8, the L1 Pro16, and L1 Pro32 with its choice of two subwoofers. Their built-in multi-channel mixers offer EQ, reverb and phantom power, with Bluetooth streaming capabilities and access to the complete library of ToneMatch custom EQ presets.



The Bose L1 Pro portable systems are complimented by the L1 Mix app, placing complete wireless control in the hands of users for on-the-fly tweaks. Performers can adjust mixer settings via phone or tablet from the stage, or even walk the room.



The L1 Pro8 weighs 17.7 kilograms. Its C-shaped line array features eight articulated 2” neodymium drivers and 180-degree horizontal coverage with wide vertical dispersion. Its integrated 7” × 13” subwoofer features a high-excursion RaceTrack driver.



The L1 Pro16 weighs 24.4 kilograms. Its J-shaped line array features 16 articulated 2” neodymium drivers, 180-degree horizontal coverage, tight vertical control on top, and wide dispersion on the bottom. Its integrated 10” × 18” subwoofer features a high-excursion neodymium RaceTrack driver.



The L1 Pro32 weighs 13.0 kilograms. The Sub1 and Sub2 modular subwoofers weigh 16.1 kilograms and 23.4 kilograms respectively. It’s a straight line array, featuring 32 articulated 2” neodymium drivers, and 180-degree horizontal coverage with the most focused vertical coverage pattern and highest SPL over distance in an L1 ever. It combines with the Bose Sub1 or Sub2 powered bass module via a single cable and SubMatch connectivity is included for both power and audio. Users can stack two Sub1 or Sub2 subwoofers for even more bass, or employ Cardioid Mode for focused, directional performance that negates rear-firing bass energy.





